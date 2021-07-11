Hayston named CEO at Cedarcrest
KEENE — The Cedarcrest Center Board of Trustees named Jay Hayston as president/chief executive officer effective Sept. 1. He succeeds Cathy Gray, who will be retiring after leading the organization for over 25 years. Hayston is the current operating vice president of Seven Hills Rhode Island and Seven Hills ASPIRE! in Worcester, Mass. Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, founded in 1947, provides long-term and short-term residential medical and special educational services for children with complex medical and developmental needs.
Smith joins Manchester Acupuncture Studio
NASHUA — Lauren Smith joined the Manchester Acupuncture Studio’s Nashua location. She is a graduate of Lesley University in Boston and the New England School of Acupuncture in Worcester, Mass. She has been practicing acupuncture since 2017.
Weijer joins McLane Middleton
MANCHESTER — Joshua R. Weijer joined the law firm of McLane Middleton as an associate in the trusts and estates department. He advises clients on estate planning, tax planning, fiduciary matters, and estate and trust administration. He received his bachelor of arts degree from Union College and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law.
Lindberg named interim director at CCMSCONCORD — The Board of Trustees of Concord Community Music School named longtime nonprofit leader Maryann LaCroix Lindberg to serve as interim executive director, upon the retirement of founding president Peggy Senter in mid-July. Lindberg is currently president of Philanthropy Resource Group LLC, a group she founded that helps nonprofit organizations with capacity-building, community engagement, fundraising, strategic planning and leadership development.
Granite VNA names Allen chief medical officer
CONCORD — Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice, named Christopher Allen, M.D., as its first chief medical officer. Allen will supervise the agency’s provider team, support strategic initiatives and operations, and will collaborate with Capital Region Palliative Care. He also will continue to practice at Epsom Family Medicine and to serve in various roles at Concord Hospital.
Nobis Group promotes Lambert
CONCORD — Nobis Group promoted Jennifer Lambert to director of environmental services of the firm’s New Hampshire environmental group. Lambert, a senior hydrogeologist and associate of the firm, has over 17 years of experience completing complex environmental investigation and remediation projects throughout the Northeast.
Nathan Wechsler hires Carter as associate
CONCORD — The regional accounting firm of Nathan Wechsler & Co. PA hired Charles F. Carter as an associate. Carter’s work includes accounting, auditing, compliance, financial statement preparation, tax return preparation and special projects. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a minor in economics.
Hart joins NH Boat Museum board
WOLEBORO — The New Hampshire Boat Museum’s board of trustees recently added Allison Hart, executive vice president, who also serves on the board of directors of the Energy Coalition, an environmental nonprofit based in Irvine, Calif. Prior to working with the coalition, Hart was city manager (and assistant city manager) for the city of Irvine.