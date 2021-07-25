Manchester Historic Association names 4
Members of the Manchester Historic Association recently voted to approve four new board members. They include:
Jeffery Myrdek, a lifelong resident of Manchester and West graduate. He has been a member of the MHA for several years and previously served on the board as a trustee and as vice president.
Jen Drociak, who has served on the Manchester Conservation Commission and currently sits on the Manchester Heritage Commission. Since 2000, she has been involved in the Manchester Urban Ponds Restoration Program, coordinating it since 2006.
Amanda Quinlan is a litigation associate at McLane Middleton in Manchester.
Benjamin Horton is assistant dean for first-year students and academic support services as well as being a faculty member in the humanities department at Saint Anselm College. Dr. Horton is a lifelong Manchester resident.
Cheshire Medical Center welcomes three providers
KEENE — Cheshire Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Karampal Singh and Dr. Punam Raghove to the anesthesiology department, and Dr. Jillian Perry to the pediatrics department.
Singh recently completed a fellowship in pain management at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University in Augusta, Ga. He did an anesthesiology residency at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York, where he served as chief resident.
Raghove recently completed her residency in anesthesiology at New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York. She did her internship at Montefiore Medical Center, also in New York.
Perry comes from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa., where she recently completed her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics. She also worked at Cheshire as a phlebotomist from 2011-2013.
UScellular names York as brand, planning manager
BEDFORD — UScellular has named Stacey York as brand strategy and planning manager. In this national role, York is responsible for expanding consumer awareness of the UScellular brand in the company’s market areas and increasing consideration of UScellular as a wireless provider.
York has worked with UScellular for 25 years, starting off as a call center associate in Bedford. York was an interim store manager for the UScellular stores in Concord and West Lebanon, before moving into the marketing department. She was field marketing manager for the company’s New England market and most recently served as local marketing and brand activation manager.
Beck joins St. Mary’s as branch manager
MANCHESTER — Kimberly Beck has joined St. Mary’s Bank as branch manager of the Perimeter Road office in Manchester. She will be responsible for day-to-day branch operations, staff development, lending and member service.
She previously worked as assistant manager of the TD Bank branch at the Nashua Mall. Prior to that, Beck worked in operations management and senior membership services roles for YMCA of the North Shore, Greater Boston YMCA, and Granite YMCA in Manchester.
Children’s Auction honors Andrews as champion
LACONIA — Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction has named Holly Andrews of Meredith an Auction Champion.
Andrews, who works for New Hampshire Mutual Bank Corporation, has volunteered for the weeklong December event since 1993, wearing a different holiday dress or festive piece of clothing each of the five days she volunteers.