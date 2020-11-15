Marine Trades Association names new leadership

Pete McCallum.

CONCORD – The New Hampshire Marine Trades Association elected new leaders this month with a long lineage of family experience in the boating business. Third-generation boat retailer Peter MacCallum, owner of MacCallum’s Boathouse Inc. in Epsom was elected president, and John Whalley, a second-generation boat retailer and general manager of Silver Sands Marina in Gilford will serve as the group’s vice president.

John Whalley

Melissa Howard

Natalya Pearl

Sara Lauze

