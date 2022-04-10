McLane Middleton names award winners
The law firm of McLane Middleton recently announced its annual award winners: Laura B. Dodge, Laura M. Kahl and Catherine D. Allard and Katie Allard.
Dodge was the recipient of the 17th annual Jack B. Middleton Pro Bono Legal Services Award for her outstanding commitment to serving citizens in need. McLane Middleton created the award in support of its efforts to help ensure that all New Hampshire have access to the justice system. Dodge is an attorney in the firm’s real estate practice group.
Kahl was the recipient of the firm’s annual John A. Graf Client Service Award. The award honors a colleague who exemplifies the highest level of client responsiveness and excellence in service. Kahl is an attorney in the firm’s litigation department and a member of the employment law practice group.
Cathy Allard and Katie Allard were co-recipients of the firm’s John R. McLane Jr. Community Service Award. This annual award is given to the colleague who exemplifies the highest commitment to the community. Cathy Allard is a paralegal in the firm’s trusts and estates department. Katie Allard is a legal administrative assistant in the firm’s trusts and estates department. Both are active members of the firm’s Community Service Committee.
Bank promotes Whitehead to manager
Jolene Whitehead has been promoted to Meredith Village Savings Bank branch and development manager for a New Rochester branch office.
In this role, she will oversee the bank’s new Rochester office at 21 Farmington Road (Route 11), which is currently under construction and slated to open in late May.
Prior to her promotion, Whitehead served as the business banking relationship specialist. Her prior banking roles include bank manager, IRA administrator, loan originator and bank officer.
Nobis group announces new associate
Adam Roy has been named an associate of Nobis Group, a 100% employee-owned consulting firm providing engineering and environmental solutions to clients throughout the Northeast.
Roy, a senior project manager with Nobis Group, is a credentialed licensed site professional with certified hazardous materials manager experience and more than 20 years of success leading the investigation, cleanup, and redevelopment of numerous contaminated industrial, institutional, military, municipal and Superfund sites throughout the eastern United States.
Hinckley Allen hires three attorneys
Hinckley Allen announced recently that Arnie Rosenblatt, Kathleen M. Mahan and Chris Kelly have joined the firm, fueling its expansion into the Southern New Hampshire market.
Rosenblatt and Mahan join the firm as partners in Hinckley Allen’s complex business litigation practice. Rosenblatt comes to Hinckley Allen from Manchester-based Cook, Little, Rosenblatt & Manson, where he was a founding partner. He has 40 years of experience as a trial lawyer. Mahan also worked at CLRM for nearly 13 years as a business litigator.
Kelly joins Hinckley Allen as counsel from Union Pacific Railroad Company, where he was in-house real estate counsel for one of the largest private landholders in the country.
Mahan is a business litigator practicing before the New Hampshire and Massachusetts state and federal courts and in arbitration proceedings.
Kelly has been practicing law for nearly 15 years specializing in commercial real estate.
Franklin Pierce names new trustee
Nick Soggu, president and CEO of SilverTech, Inc. and CEO of Pannos Marketing, has been named a member of the Franklin Pierce University Board of Trustees.
In 1996, Soggu founded SilverTech, Inc., a full-service digital marketing and web development agency that works with major brands in financial services, utilities, higher education, tourism, government and other industries. Headquartered in Manchester, with an office in Indianapolis, SilverTech has won numerous awards for its web development and digital transformation work.
Soggu serves as president and CEO of SilverTech, Inc. and as CEO of Pannos Marketing, a marketing agency for financial institutions.