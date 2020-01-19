McLean Communications names Burden publisher
MANCHESTER — McLean Communications, a subsidiary of Yankee Publishing, named Ernesto Burden vice president and publisher. McLean Communications, based in Manchester, publishes New Hampshire Magazine, NH Business Review, New Hampshire Home and ParentingNH, and produces custom publications. Burden previously served five years as vice president of digital for Newspapers of New England, most recently adding the role of general manager of the Concord Monitor. He has worked for news outlets throughout New England.
Pelletier, Tanguay join Coldwell Banker
LONDONDERRY — Nadine Pelletier of Manchester and Courtney Tanguay of Londonderry have affiliated with the Londonderry office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New England. Pelletier has lived most of her life in southern New Hampshire and has more than 30 years of experience in the sales and marketing of real estate. Tanguay has a background in nonprofit charity work and fundraising for many organizations including The Jimmy Fund. She moved to Londonderry with her family six years ago from Massachusetts.
Gould joins Cook, Little, Rosenblatt & Manson
MANCHESTER — Stephen Gould of Bow has become a member of Cook, Little, Rosenblatt & Manson in the commercial and corporate practice group. Prior to joining the firm, Gould was most recently the senior vice president, general counsel at Brookstone Co. Inc. Gould has more than 25 years of experience advising and counseling businesses both in private practice and as general counsel.
Kalwall names salesperson, manager of the year
MANCHESTER — Steve Del Guercio was honored as Salesperson of the Year by Kalwall Corp. for the 10th time as top sales producer for the industry leader in diffuse natural daylighting solutions. Tom Hon and Jim Fierro were also honored during the annual company meeting when they were named Regional Managers of the Year for Kalwall and strategic partner Structures Unlimited Inc.
Herrmann is tops in sales for Structures Unlimited
BOW — Structures Unlimited Inc. celebrated its top producer for 2019 by naming Tim Herrmann as Super Sales Achiever.
Structures Unlimited is a single-source manufacturer, providing total responsibility from design through installation of structural skylights, skyroofs, pool enclosures, canopies and walkways. Herrmann has been with the company since 2007.
Wallace named account manager of EVR Healthcare
MANCHESTER — EVR Advertising promoted Lisa Wallace of Bedford to account manager of EVR Healthcare. Before joining EVR as an account executive, Wallace was creative director at Newton-Wellesley Hospital for 15 years.
EVR partners with health care systems, providers and senior living communities throughout the Northeast, including Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and Derry Medical Center.
Goldstein joins Adams Home Team
NASHUA — The Adams Home Team, Keller Williams Gateway Realty, hired Sarah Goldstein to its Keller Williams, Luxury Homes real estate team. Goldstein will be focusing on listing and buyer business in New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts. Goldstein has lived in Merrimack for more than 20 years. Sarah graduated from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J., with a bachelor’s degree in public relations.