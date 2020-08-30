Colleen Kurlansky
Attorney Jennifer Parent of McLane Middleton was appointed chairwoman of the Palace Theatres' board of trustees. Parent has been a board member since 2012 and has served as vice chair for the past two years. Parent succeeds Mark LaPrade, who has served as chairman since 2018.

Crews begins term on lottery board

Sunday, August 30, 2020