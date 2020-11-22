Quinn named CEO of NH Realtors

Bob Quinn

QUINN

CONCORD — Bob Quinn, who for 11 years served as the New Hampshire Association of Realtors government affairs director, has been hired as its chief executive officer. Quinn had served as the association’s acting CEO since the death of former CEO Paul Griffin, who died following a heart attack on May 4. Quinn played a pivotal role in the association’s successful bid to have real estate deemed an essential service by Gov. Chris Sununu during the initial days of the state’s stay-at-home order.

Sunday, November 22, 2020