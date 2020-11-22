Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
CONCORD — Bob Quinn, who for 11 years served as the New Hampshire Association of Realtors government affairs director, has been hired as its chief executive officer. Quinn had served as the association’s acting CEO since the death of former CEO Paul Griffin, who died following a heart attack on May 4. Quinn played a pivotal role in the association’s successful bid to have real estate deemed an essential service by Gov. Chris Sununu during the initial days of the state’s stay-at-home order.
Londonderry-based biotech lab and pharmaceutical production supplies manufacturer Foxx Life Sciences opened its third location and first overseas facility in Medchal, Hyderabad, India earlier this month. The newly built 20,000-square-foot building will serve as the company’s headquarters for…
A federal agency facing mounting scrutiny over how it doled out checks from a $212 billion pandemic relief program has privately directed employees not to use the word “fraud” in writing if they spot suspicious applications.