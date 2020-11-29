Spaulding names Marshall development director

Sandra Marshall

MARSHALL

NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Academy & Family Services (formerly Spaulding Youth Center) named Sandra Marshall of Tilton its director of development and community relations. Marshall, the former director of community relations at LRGHealthcare, spent more than 20 years at the organization in various executive management roles overseeing marketing, public relations and volunteer services.

