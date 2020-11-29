Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Academy & Family Services (formerly Spaulding Youth Center) named Sandra Marshall of Tilton its director of development and community relations. Marshall, the former director of community relations at LRGHealthcare, spent more than 20 years at the organization in various executive management roles overseeing marketing, public relations and volunteer services.
