MANCHESTER — St. Mary’s Bank promoted Jack Cleary to senior vice president, director of information technology. Cleary has more than 25 years of experience managing IT systems and operations.

The credit union hired Sanela Zulic as branch sales and service manager at the credit union’s Hudson location. Zulic has more than 17 years of experience in the financial industry and is fluent in Bosnian.

