Bank of NH promotes Williams
LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has promoted Melissa Williams to assistant banking office manager of the Laconia office.
Williams began her career in banking in 1999 and joined Bank of New Hampshire in 2005 as a bank services representative. She has worked in the Dover and Moultonborough offices before most transferring to Laconia .
Devine takes role with TFMoran
BEDFORD – Jonathan Devine, EIT, has joined TFMoran’s Civil Engineering Department as a project engineer in the Bedford office. Since last March, Devine has worked for TFMoran as a survey field technician.
Concord housing director Hoyt retires
CONCORD — Concord Housing + Redevelopment executive director John Hoyt has announced his retirement
Hoyt has spent nearly two decades meeting the housing needs of the greater Concord area and leading the charge in the Capital City’s redevelopment efforts.
Hoyt will assist in a transition to a new executive director. He will retire at the board of directors’ discretion, but no later than March 31, 2022.
Heather Hannan joins Cheshire
KEENE — Heather Hannan, APRN, has joined the Cheshire Medical Center nephrology department. Prior to coming to Cheshire, she spent six years at Catholic Medical Center, where she worked in the intensive care unit as well as the medical surgical float pool. She is a licensed family nurse practitioner.
Landry joins Ledyard National
HANOVER — David Landry recently joined Ledyard National Bank as the vice president and branch manager of its West Lebanon branch, bringing with him over 35 years of customer service experience. He follows Gail Broughton, who will be retiring in October after serving Ledyard for the last 30 years.
Landry started his banking career in 2005 as a branch manager with Citizens Bank and most recently was an area manager with Mascoma Bank. Prior to that, he spent over 20 years with Sears Roebuck & Co. in various retail positions, including sales manager, operations manager, district manager and business process consultant.
Lett, Palmer join Waypoint board
MANCHESTER — Waypoint has appointed Sudi Lett and Zachery Palmer of Manchester to its board of trustees.
Lett is a project manager at Granite State Organizing Project, a nonprofit organization rooted in faith and democratic values serving 40,000 New Hampshire families. In this position, he provides leadership development opportunities for youth, and works with key elected officials and immigrant and refugee youth and their families, regarding education and wage reform issues. Lett also works in the Manchester School District as an academic assistant/paraprofessional supporting the Special Education program in grades 2-12.
Palmer is a housing cooperative specialist with ROC-NH Community Loan Fund. In this position, he assists manufactured home park residents to acquire and preserve affordable housing, advises park leaders on a day-to-day operation issues, and coordinates private and public funding to help communities upgrade failing infrastructure.
Baxter takes post with Tech Alliance
MANCHESTER — Stephanie Baxter has taken the role of director of programming and engagement with the New Hampshire Tech Alliance.
Prior to joining the Alliance, Baxter served as the event and public relations manager for the New Hampshire Union Leader, managing award ceremonies, expos, conferences and lectures, while strengthening relationships with the paper’s readers throughout the state.
Baxter also founded NH Event Professionals, a networking group open to any event professional in New Hampshire with the goal of providing education and networking opportunities.