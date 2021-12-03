Lander, Lane join Optisure
Arnela Lander has joined Optisure Risk Partners as a Personal Lines Account Manager. Lander has more than three years of Personal Lines experience, providing comprehensive homeowners, auto, and umbrella insurance coverage. She resides in Vermont with her family.
Brenda Lane has joined Optisure Risk Partners as a Commercial Lines Account Manager. With over 38 years in the insurance industry, her vast experience includes commercial lines underwriting for a major insurance carrier, specializing in all lines of coverage for contractors, retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers. She also has several years of experience working in personal and commercial lines as a licensed claims adjuster.
Brenda lives in Swanzey with her 5-year-old chocolate lab, Livy, and enjoys spending time with her son who also lives in the area.
Lawfirm trustee named to board
PORTSMOUTH -- Sheehan Phinney shareholder and President David W. McGrath has been named to the Board of Trustees for Strawbery Banke Museum.
McGrath serves as President and Managing Director of Sheehan Phinney. He also maintains an active general litigation, employment and mediation practice. McGrath recently served as President of the New Hampshire Bar Association. he joined the firm in 1992, after graduating from Cornell Law School.
Strawbery Banke Museum is a 10-acre campus dedicated to bringing 300 years of history to life, from indigenous history to the present day, in the Puddle Dock neighborhood of Portsmouth. Visitors can tour historic houses on their original foundations, meet engaging costumed role players, watch traditional crafts demonstrations, and explore historical gardens and landscapes.
Jewett Construction welcomes Scott
FREMONT -- Jewett Construction Company, a New England regional design-build construction management firm and general contractor, has welcomed David Scott as a Project Manager.
Scott, who lives in the Lawrence, Mass., area, graduated from the Wentworth Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management. He began his career as an Assistant Project Manager with CorJen Construction. Most recently he was a Project Manager with Columbia Construction. During that span of 20 years, he has managed millions of dollars worth of construction projects, he has established client relationships, and has mentored many new project managers.
Safe Sports Network names Hamel as director of development
MANCHESTER -- Safe Sports has appointed James Hamel as the agency’s director of development.
Hamel, of Meredith, brings diverse experience in education, non-profit management, and development to this role. He spent several years with the international social entrepreneurship organization, Ashoka, supporting young people in leading positive social change. In his most recent role as Vice President of Development at Lakes Region Community Services (LRCS), he spearheaded the establishment of a new endowment fund, increased donor support by nearly 100% and secured numerous charitable grants.
Swett joins Peabody & Smith Realty
LITTLETON — Jane Swett has joined Peabody & Smith Realty as a sales associate in the agency's Littleton office.
Dietrich joins Chester Medical Center
KEENE -- Dr. Karl Dietrich has joined Cheshire Medical Center as the director of the planned Cheshire Medical Center Family Medicine Residency program. Space development at 62 Maple Ave. has already begun as the first part of Cheshire’s West Campus expansion. The opportunity to add a Family Medicine Residency program at Cheshire comes at a critical time when community health needs make it necessary to train more family physicians.
Before coming to Cheshire, Dr. Dietrich was most recently associate program director for curriculum at the Swedish Family Medicine Residency–First Hill in Seattle, where he served as a faculty physician. Dr. Dietrich also worked as Site Director for the 4th Year Sub-Internship at the University of Washington Department of Family Medicine in Seattle.
Zahn receives RISE Award from Cheshire Medical Center
KEENE -- Cheshire Medical Center Board of Trustees presented Tricia Zahn, MPH, director of community strategic partnerships for the Center for Population Health at Cheshire, with a RISE (Resolve, Integrity, Sacrifice, Exceptional Service) to the Occasion award in September. The accolade recognizes an individual who has stepped up in an extraordinary way during a crisis or challenging period, making it possible for Cheshire to achieve its mission despite adversity.
Zahn's collaborative work, guidance, and direction with the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network were essential in the distribution and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.