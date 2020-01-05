Lakes Region Mental Health honors staffer, volunteer
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mental Health Center recently honored NAMI New Hampshire staff member Elaine de Mello with the Helen Holbrook Leadership & Service Award and NAMI volunteer Tammy Emery with the Dr. George “Pete” Harris Community Service Award.
De Mello worked for the Lakes Region Mental Health Center for 20 years from the late 1980s to early 2000, becoming director of the community support program, and serving in that capacity when New Hampshire was top in the nation for its community-based mental health system. For the past two decades, she has worked at NAMI New Hampshire, playing a vital role in the development of the Connect Suicide Prevention Program.
Longtime volunteer Emery has worked to promote mental health awareness in the Lakes Region for nearly 40 years. Her work includes involvement with the Lakes Region Partnership for Public Health, New Beginnings, Greater Tilton Family Resource Center, and the Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center.
Two join Merrimack County Savings Bank board
CONCORD — Christiana Thornton, CEO of the New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation, and Chris Brown, president of New Hampshire Distributors, were appointed to the Merrimack County Savings Bank board of directors.
Thornton, who was previously CEO of New Hampshire Bankers Association, is a member of the Education Finance Council, National Council of Higher Education Resources, Student Loan Servicing Alliance, New England Council, Business and Industry Association and Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce.
Brown, a lifelong resident of Concord, is also chairman of New Hampshire Distributors, a third generation organization established in 1946 as a beverage distribution company that represents worldwide beer products from Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken USA, as well as many craft beers, energy drinks, waters and soft drinks.
Low named 2019 Business Leader of the Year
LITTLETON — Kevin M. Low, founder and CEO of Secured Network Services, was selected as the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Raymond S. Burton Business Leader of the Year. Low founded the information technology company in 2003 from his living room in Watertown, Mass., opening an office later that year in Belmont, Mass. Since then, the company has grown to 54 employees located in Littleton, Boston and Providence. Nearly half work at the Littleton office.
Soloway joins NH Mutual Bancorp as senior VP
CONCORD — Robert “Rob” Soloway joined New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp as senior vice president, chief technology and services officer. In this role, Soloway leads and oversees technological strategy and implementation for Meredith Village Savings Bank (MVSB), Merrimack County Savings Bank (the Merrimack), Savings Bank of Walpole (SBW) and MillRiver Wealth Management. He is based in Concord, at NHMB’s operations facility for Concord-based employees on 16 Foundry St.
Sutherland Joins St. Mary’s Bank as loan originator
MANCHESTER — Donald Sutherland joined St. Mary’s Bank as residential loan originator at the credit union’s Manchester Mortgage Center. Sutherland has 16 years of mortgage experience and has helped over 800 homeowners through the reverse mortgage process. Sutherland is a member of several organizations including rotary clubs, BNI, Cocheco Networking and One More Referral.
