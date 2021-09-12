Hunter joins Pemi-Baker Community
PLYMOUTH — Jill Hunter, APRN, ACHPN has recently joined Pemi-Baker Community Health as its nurse practitioner in palliative and hospice care.
Hunter has been a nurse practitioner for 23 years working in primary care, both family practice and internal medicine for the Indian Health Service in New Mexico, Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinic and Concord Hospital.
Jewett Construction welcomes Westover
FREMONT — Jewett Construction Company, a New England regional design-build construction management firm and general contractor, recently announced that Mason Westover has joined as an assistant project manager.
He started his career as a project coordinator where he assisted project managers with daily activities within the Special Projects Division.
Cull takes role with Concord Hospital
CONCORD, N.H. – Concord Hospital Medical Group, a department of Concord Hospital, had welcomed Dr. Stephanie Cull to Concord Hospital Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
Dr. Cull graduated from Aureus University School of Medicine in Oranjestad, Aruba, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Saint Louis University School of Medicine in St. Louis. She completed a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
Anthem Blue Cross hires Beckwith
Christie Beckwith has been named the regional vice president of provider solutions for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New Hampshire and will oversee all hospital, provider, and value-based contracting in the market.
Previously, Beckwith served as the provider collaboration director, where she developed partnerships with providers and led complex contracting projects. Prior to joining Anthem, Beckwith served as an attorney advisor for the Social Security Administration, and before that as a sales manager for Progressive Insurance and an agent for State Farm Insurance.
Storn joins Cheshire Medical Center
KEENE — Cheshire Medical Center has added Dr. Johndavid Storn to the Emergency Department. Dr. Storn recently completed his fellowship at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon as a Wilderness and Austere Medicine Fellow. He also did his residency in the Emergency Department at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, including multiple rotations at Cheshire.
Dr. Storn earned his coctor of medicine degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, Fla. He also worked worked for 10 years as a paramedic with American Medical Response in Portland, Ore.
Dahlberg Joins TFMoran as surveyor
BEDFORD — Philip Dahlberg recently joined TFMoran as a survey field technician in the Bedford office.
Dahlberg’s work experience includes operating various state-of-the art survey instruments for construction layout, road mapping, topographic, boundary and as-built surveys. Prior to joining TFMoran, he worked as a survey technician for two local companies.
Wedu adds two to digital team
MANCHESTER — Wedü has added two new hires to its digital team: Hayley Disko has joined as a digital content specialist and Geoff Poster as a digital advertising specialist.
Disko, a former wedü marketing intern, is from Manchester and recently graduated from Endicott College with her MBA. While studying, she gained a couple of years’ experience in public relations and marketing at Virtual Inc., a business management consulting firm.
Poster, wedü’s new digital advertising specialist, is from Methuen, Mass., and began his professional career in broadcasting and digital marketing for both CBS Radio & iHeartMedia. He has spent time as a digital marketer on the client side in the hospitality industry as a part of Big Night Entertainment Group’s marketing team and immediately prior to joining wedü, he was the PPC Account Management Team lead at AdMachines.