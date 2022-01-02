O’Hanlon joins TFMoran
BEDFORD — Paul O’Hanlon joined TFMoran Inc. as an environmental permitting specialist in the Bedford office. Prior to joining TFMoran, O’Hanlon was an environmental specialist for Florida Environmental Health, where he worked to protect local water resources. He received his bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences, soils, and watershed management at the University of New Hampshire.
Miti joins St. Mary’s Bank
MANCHESTER — St. Mary’s Bank hired Antonjela Miti as a junior residential loan originator. Miti will originate loans, manage inbound calls, and guide members through the mortgage process. Miti has more than nine years of financial reporting and corporate financial management experience. Most recently, she worked as a senior member service representative for Northeast Credit Union in Manchester.
Hamilton, Hislop and Royce join McLane Middleton
MANCHESTER — Attorneys Renay C. Hamilton, Katie E. Hislop, and Julia C. Royce joined the law firm of McLane Middleton.
Hamilton joined the firm in September and was recently admitted to the Massachusetts State Bar. She is an associate in the corporate department where she advises business clients on a wide array of issues, including entity formation, mergers and acquisitions, and contract drafting. Renay earned her J.D., cum laude, from Massachusetts School of Law.
Hislop joined the firm as an associate in the trusts and estates department. She represents clients in a variety of areas including estate planning and tax planning. Hislop received a dual bachelor of arts in international affairs and political science from George Washington University. She received her J.D., cum laude, from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.
Royce joined the firm as an associate in the corporate department. She received her J.D, cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 2021, where she was the chief managing editor of the Suffolk Transnational Law Review. Royce served as judicial intern to the Honorable Timothy Hillman, United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
Merchants Fleet CEO named Business Executive of the Year
HOOKSETT — Merchants Fleet CEO Brendan P. Keegan was named 2021 Business Executive of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business.
Keegan joined the fleet management company as CEO in 2018, and in the first four years of his tenure he implemented an innovative new strategy that increased the Merchants portfolio to 160,000 managed units, leading the 60-year-old company to its best year ever in 2021 with $1.9 billion in assets under management, a $2 billion funding capacity, and 8 million packages per day delivered throughout North America in a vehicle managed by Merchants Fleet.
Lear reappointed assistant revenue commissioner
CONCORD — Carollynn Lear was reappointed assistant commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration, a role she has served since 2018.
The governor and Executive Council reappointed Lear to a four-year term beginning Jan. 1.
As assistant commissioner, Lear provides guidance to the department’s four division directors, leading special projects, and directing workshops focused on risk management, operations, and operational and policy improvement.
Wentworth earns CPA designation
CONCORD — Brady Wentworth of the regional accounting firm of Nathan Wechsler & Company PA was approved for his license as a certified public accountant in New Hampshire. Wentworth joined the company as an intern in 2019 and currently serves as an senior accountant. He is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire.