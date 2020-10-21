Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The Tax Foundation ranked New Hampshire as the 6th best state in its 2021 State Business Tax Climate Index.
The index, released Wednesday, enables business leaders, government policymakers and taxpayers to gauge how their states’ tax systems compare, according to its website. The Tax Foundation is an independent tax policy nonprofit.
Two small Maine marijuana businesses filed a federal lawsuit against the state agency overseeing marijuana policy and seven recreational cannabis operations on Monday, alleging their licenses were granted illegally because they have out-of-state owners.
Apollo Global Management Inc. and its chief executive, Leon Black, have agreed to appoint outside counsel to review his ties with late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the buyout firm said on Wednesday.