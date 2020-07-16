Beauchemin & Associates, one of the fastest growing real estate agencies in Southern New Hampshire since its establishment in 2017, announces its rebranding as Next Level Realty.
The firm, founded by spousal business partners, Peter and Rebecca Beauchemin, started with one office and a few agents in Bedford less than three years ago. Since then, it has grown to three offices – Bedford, Portsmouth and Concord – and more than 30 talented agents.
When asked why a firm that has experienced such rapid expansion and built such a pristine reputation would choose to rebrand, owner and lead broker Peter Beauchemin said: “The reason is in the name. Our goal is to take this agency to the next level. We want next-level growth of our footprint, next-level income potential for our agents and next-level service for our valued clients.”
Of course, it’s not just the new agency name that Peter and Rebecca are relying on to spark the growth they expect to achieve in the coming months and years.
To support their rebranding, Next Level Realty has teamed up with Realty One Group, which among other commendations was recently recognized as Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing company, and ranks among Entrepreneur magazine’s Top 1 percent of fastest-growing franchises.
The self-branded “UN-brokerage” prides itself in offering untraditional marketing and branding material and strategies, unparalleled proprietary brand education for agents and franchisees, a “COOLture” rooted in fostering a fun, supportive and success-inspiring work environment, and perhaps most enticing, an extremely unique and transparent 100 percent commission model that ensures proper compensation commensurate to productivity.
The numbers don’t lie. Since Realty One Group exploded on the real estate scene in 2016, it has grown exponentially, up from 64 offices in its first year to over 280 offices nationwide in 2020.
When asked how he singled out Realty One Group as the correct company to support his rebrand, Peter said what stood out to him about R1 was, “their growth rate is incredibly impressive, they have national brand awareness as opposed to regional companies we’ve partnered with in the past, and their industry disrupting 100 percent commission model will make it easier to attract and retain the talent we need to grow Next Level Realty to the size that we want it.”
Next Level Realty has already experienced growth in 2020, acquiring Portsmouth and Concord offices to expand its footprint from Greater Manchester to the Seacoast and Lakes regions of the state. For Peter, this is just the tip of the iceberg.
“We currently have 30 full-time agents working for us; I fully expect Next Level Realty to expand to 100 or more agents and several more offices in the coming months and years,” he said.