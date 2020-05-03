Rolfers in New Hampshire say they are frustrated at not being cleared to reopen in the coming days, claiming the services they provide are every bit as essential as hair salons, drive-in movie theaters, golf courses and retail stores.
“Why were structural integration and massage therapy mandated to close in March, when physical therapy and chiropractic offices could remain open?” said Sarah McClennen, a certified advanced Rolfer from New London. “All of these professions work one on one with clients in close proximity. All of us provide services which greatly enhance clients' well-being. Our services are all needed especially during a time when there is more strain on people.”
“We provide body education for better stability and balance,” said Kevin Frank, a Rolfer from Holderness. “We find that our work serves a population that wants to be more active and improve their health and our work helps them do that.”
McClennen has launched an online petition asking that massage and structural integration -- or Rolfing -- practices be allowed to reopen in New Hampshire. The petition can be found at https://bit.ly/3dbfECz.
In March, Gov. Chris Sununu joined several other New England states in ordering in-person operations of nonessential businesses to close, telling Granite State residents to stay home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
On Friday, Sununu rolled out details of his “Stay at Home 2.0” plan that extends current restrictions to May 31 while also permitting “flex openings” for retailers, hair stylists and drive-in movie theaters.
Ben Vihstadt, spokesman for Sununu, confirmed Sunday that massage therapy centers are not included in the most recent reopening plans.
The reopening task force is looking to solicit input from a variety of stakeholders from all industries in the coming weeks, Vihstadt said.
According to McClennen, structural integration or Rolfing helps "people to be empowered to move better and more safely and avoid muscular strain.”
"Ida Rolf emphasized that we are not therapists but educators,” she said.
“We do sessions by appointment and we know our clients and they know us,” said Frank. “We can screen them by phone before they come to an appointment and make sure they have no symptoms and no likely exposure to those who are infected. Then we make sure our clients come in to an empty waiting area at the time of their session, the office space having been wiped down with disinfectant. Both practitioner and client wear a mask to control droplet dispersal. And as practitioners we take our responsibility to avoid social contact very seriously.”
“I would ask my clients to come directly from home and not stop at any stores before the appointment to lessen the exposure to others,” said McLennen.
McClennen’s clients say they support her efforts seeking permission to reopen.
“I have arthritis in my knee and wrist which is a source of constant pain,” said Larry Fuller of Grantham. “After the sessions with Sarah I’m able to walk normally and the pain in my wrist is relieved. The absence of these sessions is noticeable to me, pain is constant, and my movements are limited.”
“I suffer from migraines and Sarah has helped relieve these through Rolfing,” said Bernadette Eaton of North Sutton. “”I have noticed an increase in them since I was not able to keep my appointments with her. I feel I have taken a step backwards in my health. By allowing these businesses to be deemed essential will help others in keeping themselves as healthy as possible and not burden the medical field with illnesses that could be avoided once the pandemic bans are lifted.”
McClennen said she hopes her industry will have a chance soon to plead their case to state officials. Frank said he knows what he would tell Sununu if given the chance to speak.
“I would tell the governor that our clients tell us our work helps them be more resilient to the stress and challenges they face in life, normally and especially right now,” said Frank.