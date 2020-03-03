New Hampshire’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January was 2.6 percent, unchanged from the December, New Hampshire Employment Security reported Tuesday. The January 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.5 percent.
The Granite State's unemployment rate has hovered below 3 percent since December 2015 and has consistently been among the lowest in the country for more than four years.
Seasonally adjusted estimates for January placed the number of employed residents at 758,250, an increase of 1,570 from the previous month and an increase of 8,650 from January 2019. The number of unemployed residents increased by 40 over the month to 19,940. This was 710 more unemployed than in January 2019. From December 2019 to January 2020, the total labor force increased by 1,610 to 778,190, which was an increase of 9,360 from January 2019.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2020 was 3.6 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from December 2019, and a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from January 2019.