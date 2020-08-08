FRANCONIA – Andy and Suzi Moore are looking forward to a good ski season with lots of skiing. The New Hampton couple are avid and experienced alpine skiers.
“We’re black diamonds,” joked Suzi, 69, “but we’re going backwards.”
Andy, who is 73 and been on skis since age 5, anticipates that in the 2020 season, as for the past 10, he will be able to get in at least 40 days of skiing.
The Moores, who can see Franconia Notch from their backyard, as well as Ragged Mountain to the west, think social distancing will work. They hope by December or early January, the pandemic will be under control.
Ski areas in New Hampshire and elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere are looking at their counterparts below the equator — where it is now winter — to determine how to operate safely in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
That information, combined with state, federal and industry guidelines, will determine the particulars of how each resort operates during the 2020-21 season, said Ross Boisvert, chairman of the Ski NH board of directors and the general manager of the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester.
The smallest and southernmost privately owned alpine ski area in the state and a member of Ski NH, McIntyre will be open for skiing in 2020 as soon as there’s snow on the ground, Boisvert said.
But in a recent interview, Boisvert acknowledged that things will not be the same as last year. The pandemic struck ski areas in New Hampshire on the heels of another up-and-down weather season, with the last operating resorts shuttering by mid-March.
Boisvert said the Ski NH board has met weekly via Zoom to evaluate efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, noting how the state has permitted attractions to open with social distancing and how the international ski industry is addressing the situation.
The slope formula
The general consensus is that the places where skiers and snowboarders congregate – lodges and cafeterias, for instance – are the operational “chokepoints”
Lifts and slopes, because of limited contact with other skiers, are less of a concern.
Ski resorts invariably will have to change how they have always done things, Boisvert said.
For example, “We know that we’re going to have some reduction of our after-school programs,” he said.
While McIntyre is planning for a typical 75-to-90-day season, it is also addressing the potential of an unsuccessful season.
If that happens, he said, 2020-21 season passes might be rolled over into the 2021-22 season.
“I’m very optimistic about this season,” Boisvert said. “At our resort we’re looking at probably a 50% reduction in revenue but also looking for a normal season. We hope we are able to operate as close to capacity as possible.”
Skiers and snowboarders want to return to the slopes, he said. He noted that both groups “are already wearing masks and gloves” to protect them from the cold.
“I think we’re being pretty safe with our plans for opening this winter,” Boisvert said. As of July 31, he said no member of Ski NH — which includes 33 alpine and cross country resorts in New Hampshire — has said they will not open for 2020-21.
Downhill Down Under
John DeVivo, general manager of Cannon Mountain and Franconia Notch State Park and vice president of the Ski NH board of directors, expects that more skiers and snowboarders will visit Cannon during the week to avoid weekend crowds.
That means Cannon will have to adjust for “multiple scenarios for each facet of their operations,” whether it’s running lifts, food concessions or restrooms.
“We plan to operate,” DeVivo said. “Everybody realizes that there are a lot more questions than answers right now.”
Some of the answers may come from Colorado. Vail Resorts owns 37 resorts worldwide, including three in New Hampshire: Crotched Mountain, Attitash Mountain Resort and Wildcat Mountain.
On Aug. 3, Jay Hamburger, of Utah-based ParkRecord.com, reported that the Vail-owned Perisher Ski Resort in Australia is operating at 50% capacity to meet social-distancing rules. That could serve as a “blueprint” for resorts in the Northern Hemisphere.
Perisher also is reducing the number of people on lifts, not accepting cash and providing more outdoor seating. Food purchases are takeout only, and guests are encouraged to bring their own snacks.
Offering inducements
Ahead of the 2020-21 season, some New Hampshire resorts have tried to make their season passes more attractive by extending purchasing deadlines, offering full refunds under certain conditions and providing installment payment options.
Cranmore Mountain in North Conway is offering a no-questions-asked season pass deferment option for several types of passes purchased before Nov. 1. After Nov. 1, a deferment may still be possible with supporting documentation from a physician.
On its website, Cranmore said it is “guaranteeing” a minimum of 100 operating days next winter. “While we expect to exceed 100 days, we have established a new guarantee for you where we will credit you 1% towards a 2021-22 pass for each day we fall below 100 days of operation.”
Craig Clemmer, director of sales and marketing at Bretton Woods, said Wednesday that the resort is conducting the same research as its fellow Ski NH members.
“Obviously, we’re going to look” at all state, federal and industry safety guidelines, he said. “We’re going to provide a safe indoor and outdoor environment for all of our guests.
The Moores worry the pandemic will hurt “mom and pop” resorts, like Ragged, which is one of their favorites.
While they anticipate doing much skiing in New Hampshire, the Moores also purchased IKON passes, which will let them ski at 14 resorts in the U.S. and Canada.
“You don’t have to ski a lot to break even,” Andy said, and for $40 extra, he and his wife got insurance that allows them to roll their pass over to 2021 if they’re not skiing by a specific starting date.
“The East is a great place to ski because the conditions are brutal,” Andy said. “If you ski in New Hampshire, you have to be a skier.”