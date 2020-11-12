NH Small Business Development Center in Durham

As locally owned restaurants, hairdressers, retail stores, gyms and events centers continue to face the economic fallout associated with COVID-19, the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center in Durham is launching a collaborative program with the state’s chambers of commerce.

“Pre-COVID, not every chamber was working with them. With COVID, I don’t know of a chamber that hasn’t used them. I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be a win-win,” said Wendy Hunt, chair of the board of directors at the New Hampshire Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

