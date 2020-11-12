Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
As locally owned restaurants, hairdressers, retail stores, gyms and events centers continue to face the economic fallout associated with COVID-19, the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center in Durham is launching a collaborative program with the state’s chambers of commerce.
“Pre-COVID, not every chamber was working with them. With COVID, I don’t know of a chamber that hasn’t used them. I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be a win-win,” said Wendy Hunt, chair of the board of directors at the New Hampshire Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.
