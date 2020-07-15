A recent survey found that more than half of small businesses in the state saw their revenues decrease by 50% or more due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NH Small Business Development Center in Durham conducted its research in partnership with the University of New Hampshire Survey Center. A total of 1,549 businesses with fewer than 500 employees in 172 cities and towns responded to the survey between June 10 and 24.
Liz Gray is the state director of the NH SBDC, which is an outreach program of the UNH Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics in conjunction with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the state of New Hampshire.
Gray said they were hearing how businesses were being impacted so they decided to reach out to chambers of commerce and those who work in economic development so they could share the survey with their members.
“We had a good idea of what was happening, but we wanted to really quantify it, and that is what the survey did for us,” Gray said.
The most impacted businesses include those with few employees, businesses that work in the arts, entertainment and recreation industry, and businesses that work in the accommodation and food service industry.
Overall, 43% of the responding businesses had fewer employees than they did in February.
Gray said most of the survey participants were confident they can continue operating short term, but about one in six respondents say they are not very or not at all confident that their doors will be open 12 months from now.
Gray said she hopes they can use this data to help these businesses bounce back stronger than ever with a new set of tools. Many of the business owners surveyed said that the pandemic has opened doors for new and creative ways to communicate with customers, partner with other companies and provide services such as curbside pickup.
The NH SBDC received $1.28 million in CARES Act funding, which will be used to build staff capacity, expand outreach and provide training for small business owners and entrepreneurs.
“We’re planning small business and community resilience academies with UNH Cooperative Extension, you’ll start hearing more about that in the early fall and then we will be kicking those off in person at five regional events throughout the state starting in the spring,” Gray said.
Andrew Smith is the director of UNH Survey Center and is on the advisory board for NH SBDC. He said one of their challenges is letting people know about the number of resources available to small businesses and that can be problematic during an unexpected crisis.
“Businesses don’t like to ask for help. These are entrepreneurs that we’re dealing with, for the most part. These are guys that are on their own, men and women who like to do their own thing… When they are confronted with something like this, then they don’t know where to ask for help when they need it,” Smith said.
Smith said every small business owner should at least reach out to create a confidential resiliency plan for the future. The survey found that just 19% of the business owners who responded had a plan in place prior to the pandemic.
NH SBDC will conduct a follow-up survey in nine months.