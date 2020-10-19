Sununu lawsuit

Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at a press conference Monday on the lawsuit the state is filing against Massachusetts in the United States Supreme Court. Also pictured is Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The state of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit in the United States Supreme Court on Monday over Massachusetts' decision to continue collecting income tax from out-of-state residents who work for Bay State companies but are working remotely, which affects 80,000 Granite State workers.

"New Hampshire has no choice but to seek relief in our Nation’s highest court," said Gov. Chris Sununu, in a statement. "Massachusetts cannot balance its budget on the backs of our citizens and punish our workers for working from home to keep themselves, their families, and those around them safe. We are going to fight this unconstitutional attempt to tax our citizens every step of the way, and we are going to win."

