Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The state of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit in the United States Supreme Court on Monday over Massachusetts' decision to continue collecting income tax from out-of-state residents who work for Bay State companies but are working remotely, which affects 80,000 Granite State workers.
"New Hampshire has no choice but to seek relief in our Nation’s highest court," said Gov. Chris Sununu, in a statement. "Massachusetts cannot balance its budget on the backs of our citizens and punish our workers for working from home to keep themselves, their families, and those around them safe. We are going to fight this unconstitutional attempt to tax our citizens every step of the way, and we are going to win."
The state of New Hampshire filed a lawsuit in the United States Supreme Court on Monday over Massachusetts' decision to continue collecting income tax from out-of-state residents who work for Bay State companies but are working remotely, which affects 80,000 Granite State workers.
Wall Street's main indexes inched higher at the open on Monday on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine by the year-end, while investors were also encouraged by signs an agreement in Washington on a fiscal package could be reached soon.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, the largest U.S. theater chain, said on Monday it expects to reopen about a dozen locations in New York state starting Oct. 23 and plans to have more than 530 theaters open in the country by the end of the month.