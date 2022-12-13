Even Hotels
EVEN Hotels moved into the former Quality Inn on Devine Drive in Manchester in 2021. The hotel is one of several challenging its property tax valuation based on business lost when the state restricted hotel stays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lawyer representing nine New Hampshire hotels told the state Supreme Court that the hotels should not be forced to pay local property taxes when Gov. Chris Sununu effectively shut them down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the cities of Manchester, Keene and Laconia and the town of Bedford said the pandemic and resulting shutdown are not what lawmakers had in mind when they exempted buildings from taxation during natural disasters.