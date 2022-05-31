More than two-thirds of New Hampshire voters say their communities need more affordable housing, and a little more than half support relaxing local zoning ordinances to allow it, according to an online survey conducted last month by Saint Anselm College.
The college’s Center for Ethics in Society also found that 61% of respondents oppose the notion that multifamily housing should be limited to cities and not suburbs or rural areas.
The survey of 520 Granite State voters was taken on May 19 and 20 and has a sampling error of 4.3%.
The Center for Ethics said the survey comes as the state experiences jumps in rents and housing costs.
Jason Sorens, director of research and education at the Center for Ethics and principal investigator on the survey, said economists blame zoning as one of the biggest causes of low home inventory and high rent prices.
“New Hampshire has some of the strictest zoning laws in the country, and voters are starting to change their minds about whether all those restrictions are such a good idea,” Sorens said in a statement.
The survey also took place as the state’s largest city, Manchester, is in the process of rewriting its zoning laws. A draft could be available by this fall, said Leon Lafreniere, the city director of planning and community development.
Lafreniere said affordable housing was one of the most-mentioned themes during public input sessions.
The city is considering strategies that include increased density, relaxation of parking requirements and perhaps density bonuses for affordable housing projects. Any changes require the approval of elected officials.
Relaxed restrictions should allow the market to respond by more easily developing housing, thereby lowering housing costs, he said.
The survey found that 52% of New Hampshire voters support changing town and city zoning regulations to allow more housing to be built. Forty percent disagreed.
Seventy percent wanted a hard limit on how long zoning and planning boards take to review a project.
“These survey results suggest that as more New Hampshire residents are affected by the housing crisis, we’re seeing a shift in attitudes as local leaders and citizens around the state gain an understanding of how their zoning ordinances impact their communities,” said Rob Dapice, executive director of New Hampshire Housing, in remarks distributed by the Center for Ethics.
Lafreniere cautioned that the survey was statewide, and Manchester policies often contrast with towns, some of which restrict single-family homes to lot sizes of five acres or more. In some Manchester zoning districts, multiple-family apartment buildings can be built on a lot about one-tenth of that size, he noted.
“Manchester is already, and has always been, at the forefront of providing housing in New Hampshire,” he wrote in an email. He said the city is an exception when it comes to the housing it allows and speedy permitting.
Some ideas were not embraced.
Only 38% endorsed the concept of legislation, which failed this year, that would have allowed up to four homes on any residentially zoned lot served by municipal water and sewer. About as many, 35%, opposed the idea.
The Center for Ethics said a slight majority — 53% — opposed the idea of the state doing more to prevent housing development and keep New Hampshire the way it is.