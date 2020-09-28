Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Sumner and Carla Vanderhoof of addapptation explain their business plan to Jeremy Hitchcock during the New Hampshire Speed Venture Summit event held at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford in 2017. This year's event will be held virtually on Nov. 5.
More than 30 of the largest U.S. companies have agreed to new disclosures of previously private race, gender and ethnicity workforce data as part of a push by the New York City comptroller and three city retirement funds.
WASHINGTON -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday charged a former finance manager at Amazon.com Inc. and two of her family members with insider trading in advance of the company's earnings announcements between January 2016 and July 2018.