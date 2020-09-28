New Hampshire Speed Venture Summit

Sumner and Carla Vanderhoof of addapptation explain their business plan to Jeremy Hitchcock during the New Hampshire Speed Venture Summit event held at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford in 2017. This year's event will be held virtually on Nov. 5.

The New Hampshire Tech Alliance Speed Venture Summit is accepting applications from Granite State startups for investor speed dating.

The Nov. 5 virtual event is designed to help startups better connect with investors across the region. The application period is open through Oct. 18.

