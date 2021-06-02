Sung Vivathana of OnPoint Systems of Bedford explains how the SpotOn Virtual Smart Fence is beneficial for pet owners during the NH Tech Alliance’s 2019 Product of the Year award ceremony. The smart fence won Product of the Year.
The New Hampshire Tech Alliance's Product of the Year competition, which was sidelined last year by the pandemic, is back for 2021. The alliance is now accepting applications.
The competition is open to any company with a headquarters, subsidiary or division based in New Hampshire. Eligible entries must have been released or significantly updated within the last 24 months and be broadly related to the fields of high technology and/or advanced manufacturing.