Eric Soederberg, the Entrepreneur of the Year for 2019, talks with guests during the New Hampshire Tech Alliance event at DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester in June 2019. Soederberg is scheduled to participate in a talk with other past winners on Dec. 2 as part of the Innovation Summit.

The New Hampshire Tech Alliance is combining some of its signature events this year into a weeklong virtual summit that will run from Nov. 30 through Dec. 3.

The Innovation Summit will incorporate events usually held in-person, including the Entrepreneur of the Year and the Startup Showcase.

