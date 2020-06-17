New Hampshire will soon be able to offer those on the federal food stamp program an option to buy groceries online.
State officials hope the federal pilot program is up and running early next month.
New Hampshire has more than 70,000 individuals and 36,000 households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Annually, this amounts to about $93 million in federal benefits.
So far, 37 states have the online purchasing program up and running, in which Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards can be used on select online sites. The program launched last April in New York, but has been expedited in other states amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are expanding new flexibilities and innovative programs to make sure Americans across this country have safe and nutritious food during this national emergency,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in a statement in May. “Enabling people to purchase foods online will go a long way in helping Americans follow CDC social distancing guidelines and help slow the spread of the coronavirus.”Under the pilot program, groceries will be available online through Walmart and Amazon in New Hampshire, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Only eligible food may be purchased with SNAP benefits; delivery fees and other associated charges may not be paid for with SNAP benefits, according to the program.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have implemented several program flexibilities to ensure that New Hampshire residents have continued access to good nutrition, including the Pandemic EBT program,” said spokeswoman Kathy Remillard in a statement.
“Participation in the online purchasing program will provide additional assistance to individuals and families who receive SNAP benefits as we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.”