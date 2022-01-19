New Hampshire’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2021 was 2.6 percent, Employment Security reported Wednesday.
This was a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the November rate, which remained at 2.7 percent after revision, the state said. The December 2020 seasonally adjusted rate was 3.8 percent, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Seasonally adjusted estimates for December 2021 placed the number of employed residents at 724,950, a decrease of 130 from the previous month and a decrease of 9,220 from December 2020.
The number of unemployed residents decreased by 880 from the month before to 19,560. This was 9,660 fewer unemployed than in December 2020. From November 2021 to December 2021, the total labor force decreased by 1,010 to 744,510, a decrease of 18,880 from December 2020.
Seasonally adjusted New Hampshire nonfarm employment for December 2021 was 667,300. This was 1,500 more jobs than in November 2021 and 28,000 more jobs than in December 2020. Private industry accounted for 582,200 of these jobs in December 2021; 1,700 more jobs than in November 2021 and 22,300 more jobs than in December 2020.
Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2021 was 3.9 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from the November rate, and a decrease of 2.8 percentage points from the December 2020 rate. National nonfarm payroll employment increased by 199,000 from November to December 2021.