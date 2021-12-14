Unemployment drops to 2.7 percent
Buy Now

Dichoso Felix, left, to Jason Santana at a job site on Maple Street in Manchester in May.  The preliminary unemployment rate in New Hampshire for November dropped to 2.7%.

 Dave Lane/Union Leader file

The preliminary unemployment rate in New Hampshire for November dropped to 2.7% — matching the March 2020 rate when the pandemic hit.

New Hampshire’s unemployment rate had been 2.6% for a few months leading up to the pandemic. The rate rose as high as 16% in April 2020 before slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The rate decreased 0.2% from the October rate of 2.9%, New Hampshire Employment Security reported Tuesday.

In November 2020, the rate was 4.2% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seasonally adjusted estimates for October 2021 placed the number of employed residents at 725,060, a decrease of 910 from the previous month and a decrease of 5,030 from November 2020.

The number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,060 over the month to 20,270. This was 11,810 fewer unemployed than in November 2020.

From October 2021 to November 2021, the total labor force decreased by 1,970 to 745,330. This was a decrease of 16,840 from November 2020.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2021 was 4.2%, the state said.