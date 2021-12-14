NH unemployment rate down to 2.7% matching March 2020 rate Staff Report Dec 14, 2021 Dec 14, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Dichoso Felix, left, to Jason Santana at a job site on Maple Street in Manchester in May. The preliminary unemployment rate in New Hampshire for November dropped to 2.7%. Dave Lane/Union Leader file Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The preliminary unemployment rate in New Hampshire for November dropped to 2.7% — matching the March 2020 rate when the pandemic hit.New Hampshire’s unemployment rate had been 2.6% for a few months leading up to the pandemic. The rate rose as high as 16% in April 2020 before slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels.The rate decreased 0.2% from the October rate of 2.9%, New Hampshire Employment Security reported Tuesday.In November 2020, the rate was 4.2% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.Seasonally adjusted estimates for October 2021 placed the number of employed residents at 725,060, a decrease of 910 from the previous month and a decrease of 5,030 from November 2020.The number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,060 over the month to 20,270. This was 11,810 fewer unemployed than in November 2020.From October 2021 to November 2021, the total labor force decreased by 1,970 to 745,330. This was a decrease of 16,840 from November 2020.Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2021 was 4.2%, the state said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesApartments planned for restaurant sites in ManchesterFlorida company buys AutoFair dealerships67 cats rescued from 'overrun' home after homeowner accidentally shot and wounded himselfSaint Anselm College rape trial goes to juryDeveloper has new partner, plan for Balsams projectTwin-engine plane crashes after engine failure approaching MHT; pilot, 23, killedFinalized EFA rules anger special educatorsPamela Smart files new request to have sentence commutedFreezing rain leads to over 50 crashesCity open to working with Intown Manchester, as former director accuses mayor of getting 'personal' Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsManchester Christmas Parade, pre-holiday scenesAndrade KOs Quigley to retain WBO middleweight title