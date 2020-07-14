While employers have been calling back workers since the pandemic, the state's unemployment rate remains more than four times higher than it was a year ago.
New Hampshire’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2020 was 11.8 percent, Employment Security reported Tuesday. That was a decrease of 3.6 percentage points from the May rate, which increased to 15.4 percent after revision. The June 2019 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.5 percent.
The number of employed residents in June was 656,580, an increase of 35,460 from May and a decrease of 97,190 from June 2019, the state reported.
The number of unemployed residents decreased by 24,760 over the month to 88,260. This was 68,560 more unemployed than in June 2019. From May to June 2020, the labor force increased by 10,700 to 744,840, a decrease of 28,630 from June 2019.
The unadjusted June 2020 unemployment rate for New Hampshire was 11.7 percent, a decrease of 3.6 percentage points from the May rate, which increased to 15.3 percent after revision. The June 2019 unadjusted rate was 2.5 percent.