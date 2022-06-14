NH unemployment rate drops to 2.1% Staff Report Jun 14, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The unemployment rate in New Hampshire is edging closer to 2%.The preliminary unemployment rate in New Hampshire for May was 2.1%, down from 2.3% the month before, Employment Security reported Tuesday.The May 2021 seasonally adjusted rate was 3.7%.Seasonally adjusted estimates for March placed the number of employed residents at 746,090, an increase of 3,650 from the previous month and an increase of 17,150 from May 2021.The number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,220 over the month to 16,280. This was 11,460 fewer unemployed than in May 2021.From April 2022 to May 2022, the total labor force increased by 2,430 to 762,370. This was an increase of 5,690 New Hampshire residents from May 2021, according to the release.Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was 3.6%, which remained unchanged from April, the state said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Papa Gino's to start 'new era' with return to Manchester; first new store since mass closings in 2018 Yes, there's now a tampon shortage. Here's why. Biden knocks Wall Street, defends economic plans amid recession fears Fed tries to thread the needle in forecasting a 'softish' landing Warehouse giant Prologis agrees $26 billion merger with Duke Realty First phase of Exit4A project off I-93 ready to begin Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections Articles46 members of UNH fraternity charged with hazingStolen or lost fentanyl prompts reviews of Cheshire Medical Center's chief nursing officerHillsborough County to pay $875,000 for opioid withdrawal death at Valley Street jailHooksett man found dead in boat on Lake WinnipesaukeeFour arrested after convenience store brawl in ManchesterPregnant woman shot when bullet enters her home; five arrestedLitchfield police chief on leave, subject of criminal investigation by AG's OfficeMan charged in shooting at Nashua restaurantNH captain among 5 Marines killed in Calif. Osprey crashAmherst warehouse plan a no-go Images Videos CollectionsManchester H.S. graduationsNHIAA Div. I baseball championshipMemorial Day 2022Fallen Law Enforcement Officers memorialKids Con New EnglandYukica Dinner2022 NH Hero Awards