The unemployment rate in New Hampshire is edging closer to 2%.

The preliminary unemployment rate in New Hampshire for May was 2.1%, down from 2.3% the month before, Employment Security reported Tuesday.

The May 2021 seasonally adjusted rate was 3.7%.

Seasonally adjusted estimates for March placed the number of employed residents at 746,090, an increase of 3,650 from the previous month and an increase of 17,150 from May 2021.

The number of unemployed residents decreased by 1,220 over the month to 16,280. This was 11,460 fewer unemployed than in May 2021.

From April 2022 to May 2022, the total labor force increased by 2,430 to 762,370. This was an increase of 5,690 New Hampshire residents from May 2021, according to the release.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May was 3.6%, which remained unchanged from April, the state said.