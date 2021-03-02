Dunkin' hiring

Job seeker Natasha Robitaille of Manchester takes a picture of the help-wanted sign at Dunkin’ on Elm Street in Manchester on June 8. New Hampshire’s unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in January.

CONCORD -- New Hampshire’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2021 was 3.6 percent, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the December rate, which decreased to 3.8 percent after revision, the state reported Tuesday.

The January 2020 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.6 percent -- before the pandemic New Hampshire's unemployment had been below 3 percent for more than five years.

