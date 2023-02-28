Job Fair
New Hampshire’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2023 was 2.8%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the revised December rate, Employment Security reported Tuesday. 

The January 2022 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.3%.