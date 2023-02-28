NH unemployment ticks down in January to 2.8% Staff Report Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Glenn Matthews speaks with airport staff at a job fair at the baggage claim at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester on May 3. New Hampshire's unemployment rate in January was 2.8 percent. DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/FILE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save New Hampshire’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2023 was 2.8%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the revised December rate, Employment Security reported Tuesday. The January 2022 seasonally adjusted rate was 2.3%.The number of employed residents was 748,470, an increase of 1,280 from the previous month and an increase of 7,580 from January 2022, according to seasonally adjusted estimates.The number of unemployed residents decreased by 180 over the month to 21,860. This was 4,290 more unemployed than in January 2022.From December 2022 to January 2023, New Hampshire's total labor force increased by 1,100 to 770,330, an increase of 11,870 from January 2022, the state said.Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2023 was 3.4%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from December, and a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from January 2022. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY NH unemployment ticks down in January to 2.8% NHDOT to hold meetings on Route 101 projects Microsoft adds new Bing to Windows computers in effort to roll out AI U.S. goods trade deficit widens in January; wholesale inventories decline Mexican president says Tesla will build major plant in northern city Confusion over EV tax credits stymies buyers and sellers Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesNew Business: What's up with 7-Eleven in Manchester? Nouria brand growsBoston to Manchester rail study: $782 million to build, $17 million a year to runCongratulations to the Class of 2023Ski maker Völkl celebrates century of manufacturing and 30 years in LebanonNH Business: Fidelity plans to hire 300 in NH as it brings workers back to campusCalifornia company acquires Portsmouth solar developerHouse and Senate kill bills to raise minimum wageCrew tried to stop Ohio train after alert on overheating wheel bearing, NTSB saysEmily (Paige) KamalAlison Milioto Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsGetting a hop on EasterWorkforce roundtable, Jan. 31