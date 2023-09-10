Grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons — the respective parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway — are reportedly in the midst of negotiating an almost $2 billion deal with New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers and SoftBank Group Corp. to sell hundreds of their stores.
The potential acquisition could impact more than 400 locations, including an unidentified number in “mountain states,” Reuters reported. C&S Wholesale Grocers, based in Keene, would receive financial support from SoftBank Group Corp., a Japanese holding company.
An announcement about the deal could come “as soon as this week,” with the stores sold for “antitrust reasons,” according to Bloomberg News, which originally reported the story on Tuesday.
Representatives for C&S Wholesale declined to comment on Thursday, while spokespeople for Kroger, Albertsons and SoftBank Group Co. didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The controversial $25 billion proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons — expected to close in early 2024 — has received criticism from state and federal government officials over the risk of forming a grocery monopoly, which could hurt employees, consumers and competition within the industry.
“We’re in the middle of talking to several different people in terms of interest in buying the stores that will be divested,” Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen told The Denver Post in July. “The stores that we divest, we will sell them to strong, viable competitors that are committed to supporting the union.”
C&S Wholesale runs Grand Union Supermarkets and Piggly Wiggly Supermarkets. Those stores operate in the Midwest, South and Northeast.