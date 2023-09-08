C&S Wholesale Grocers
In 2019, C&S Wholesale Grocers announced business changes in the wake of losing its largest client, Ahold Delhaize USA, owner of Hannaford and other major chains.

 DAMIEN FISHER/UNION LEADER CORRESPONDENT

Grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons -- the respective parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway -- are reportedly in the midst of negotiating an almost $2 billion deal with New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers and SoftBank Group Corp. to sell hundreds of their stores.

The potential acquisition could impact more than 400 locations, including an unidentified number in “mountain states,” Reuters reported. C&S Wholesale Grocers, based in Keene, would receive financial support from SoftBank Group Corp., a Japanese holding company.