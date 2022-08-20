Donors can expect a significant police presence this week at the Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive.
They will be donating blood as part of the corporate challenge, which officially takes place Thursday.
Donors can expect a significant police presence this week at the Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive.
They will be donating blood as part of the corporate challenge, which officially takes place Thursday.
Manchester Police will be saluting former officer Dan Doherty, who was shot six times while responding to a call 10 years ago.
The night Doherty was shot, it took 18 units of blood and plasma to stabilize him. During the month he was in the hospital, he endured multiple surgeries, including one to replace his shattered shinbone with a titanium rod.
“It should be a priority that we all donate blood,” said Doherty, who was introduced to blood drive chair Stephen Singer by a mutual friend. “At the end of the day, if there is no blood on the shelf to give a patient, then they don’t get it. And if they don’t get it, typically that ends as a fatal result.”
Doherty, who now works as a boat broker, said he’s yet to fully recover from the events that took place March 21, 2012. He and his wife, Sarah, have a 4-year-old daughter named Allison.
“Life has changed in many, many ways physically and mentally. Physically my body will never be the same,” he said. “I have lasting effects from injuries to this day. But as far as moving on and learning my new norm, I’m in a great place in that respect.”
T-shirts made for blood drive donors will honor Doherty.
“This year, the theme is the blood drop holding a phone, and the tagline is ‘I answered the call,’” Singer said.
On the 10th anniversary of his life-saving blood donation Doherty wanted to have a corporate team answer the call along with him, Singer said.
“With the assistance of Chief (Allen) Aldenberg, the Manchester Police Department will be hoping to be the largest corporate challenge team this year,” Singer said.
Doherty said he loves a challenge.
“There’s a bunch of competitive people that I used to work with. I’m competitive myself,” he said. “I hope we all turn out in great numbers, and we bring home the cup this year.”
Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or 206-7724.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.