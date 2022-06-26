Bedford Falls honored with national award
The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), has honored Bedford Falls, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, with one of its highest awards. The community has been awarded a 2022 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award following an evaluation process against a set of standards for organizational excellence.
Bedford Falls was one of only four assisted living communities in New England to receive this year’s award.
NH Lottery Commission chairman confirmed for fifth term
New Hampshire Lottery Commission Chairman Debra Douglas was recently confirmed for her fifth, three-year term after being re-nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu.
Douglas, whose term runs through 2025, was first appointed to the New Hampshire Lottery Commission in 2009 and has served as chairman since 2010.
Douglas is also New Hampshire’s representative on the Tri-State Lotto Commission, which includes the three lotteries of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.
She will assume the rotating role of chairman of the Tri-State Lotto Commission, as she previously did in 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2019.
Sivigny joins St. Mary’s Bank
St. Mary’s Bank is welcoming Randy Sivigny of Pelham as commercial banking team lead. In this role, Sivigny will support the development of the commercial lending team in addition to originating commercial loans and managing existing loan portfolios. He will also regularly participate in community and networking activities as a representative and officer of the credit union.
Sivigny has more than 14 years of experience in banking. Sivigny previously worked at Merrimack County Savings Bank, Bank of New England, and EverBank Commercial Finance in various analytic and leadership capacities. He holds an AAS in business management from University of New Hampshire and BA in Marketing from Plymouth State University.
McLean promoted at McLane Middleton
McLane Middleton has announced that Michael C. McLean of Bow has been promoted to director of marketing and business development.
In his new role, McLean is responsible for developing and managing strategic marketing and business development initiatives for the firm.
He joined McLane Middleton as marketing and business development manager in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, he spent six years at Mid-Atlantic Corporate Federal Credit Union.
McLean received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing from Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania.
Portsmouth Historical Society names Stratton exec director
Emma Stratton has been named executive director of the Portsmouth Historical Society. She joins the society after five years as executive director of the American Independence Museum in Exeter.
Stratton brings 15 years of historic house and history museum experience to her new post with the Portsmouth Historical Society which includes the John Paul Jones House Museum in downtown Portsmouth. After receiving her MA in museum studies from George Washington University in Washington DC, she joined the Smithsonian. In 2014, Stratton joined the Heurich House Museum in Washington DC.
Wright Museum announces new executive director
Margaret (Peggy) Hennelly-Maniates has been named the new executive director of the Wright Museum of World War II in Wolfeboro.
Chosen after a nationwide search Hennelly-Maniates’ appointment was unanimously approved by the museum’s board of directors.
Hennelly-Maniates will take up her new position on July 1.
Hennelly-Maniates is currently serving as the executive director of the USS Silversides Submarine Museum in Muskegon, Mich.
She brings to the Wright a background of leadership and strategic planning from her years as both a director and curator at her current museum.
Hennelly-Maniates has a B.A. in history and secondary education from DePaul University and has completed graduate coursework toward an M.A. in liberal studies from SUNY Plattsburgh, N.Y. In addition to her time at the USS Silversides Museum, she held positions in NY as an adjunct history and business law instructor at North Country Community College, and as an economic developer for the Adirondack Economic Development Corporation.