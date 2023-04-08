IT’S NOT HARD to spot Christina FitzPatrick in a crowded room.
Just look for the people wearing red gathered around her.
FitzPatrick, the state director for AARP New Hampshire, attended a hearing in Concord last week to endorse the permanent expansion of Medicaid coverage for low-income adults. She was accompanied by a contingent of volunteers.
Advocacy is a large part of FitzPatrick’s role overseeing AARP’s New Hampshire operation. She moved to the Granite State in August after a long tenure in Washington, D.C., where she focused on policy and research.
“My role was getting consensus around the building for how AARP should approach different topics,” FitzPatrick said Tuesday during a visit to the Union Leader.
FitzPatrick says her time in D.C., where she was able to become familiar with the different parts of a large organization, prepared her for current position.
“I was really interested in taking more of that bird’s eye view, and that’s what a state director role is really about,” she said. “We do advocacy at the State House. We do a lot of educational programming, and then we also do a lot of activities that we help to facilitate that try to create community, help to create connections among people.”
AARP also provides resources and support for older workers and the businesses willing to hire them that recognize their value.
“There are a lot of negative stereotypes about older workers,” FitzPatrick said. “If employers really want to attract older workers, there are things they can do that can make them attractive.”
These days, older workers seem to want the same thing as their millennial counterparts, according to an AARP report released in January. Every five years, AARP surveys adults ages 40 years and older to examine work trends.
“Nearly all older workers seek and choose employment with meaning,” the report said. “However, the COVID-19 pandemic made people realize the importance of a better work-life balance — more so than doing work that is meaningful.”
Older workers are looking for flexibility, such as hybrid work schedules. AARP staffers work in the office three days a week and work from home two days, FitzPatrick noted.
“Older workers also have a lot of caregiving responsibilities, and it’s not just older workers, clearly. It’s younger workers as well,” she said.
AARP offers employers guidance on understanding the needs of older workers and how they can fit in the workplace.
“We have resources about managing a multigenerational workforce because nowadays there can be five generations in the workforce at once. What an older worker needs is going to be very different from what somebody just coming out of high school needs,” FitzPatrick said.
Twenty organizations in New Hampshire have signed an AARP pledge “affirming the value of experienced workers and (that they) are committed to developing diverse organizations.”
“Despite the fact that employers need workers, they are still acting in a way that discriminates against older people,” FitzPatrick said. “And it’s not because anybody is consciously trying to say ‘I don’t like older workers,’ but there are unconscious biases there that work against it.”
Volunteer driven
AARP New Hampshire has 215,000 members — less than half of the 500,000 people in the Granite State age 50 and over.
“Even though we have 215,000 members, our work is for them plus everyone who is 50-plus,” Associate State Director Pamela Dube said.
The New Hampshire office has only five paid staffers but works with a network of 150 volunteers. That makes its operations similar to the thousands of other nonprofits in New Hampshire, Dube said.
“We have a very nonprofit-minded state that we live in, and volunteers make it all happen for the most part at a lot of those organizations,” she said. “It’s no different for us.”
AARP New Hampshire’s programs and events can be found at https://states.aarp.org/new-hampshire/.
Visit the Employer Resource Center at https://employerportal.aarp.org/home.