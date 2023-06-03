Bleed blue
NH Business

AS RICK DICHARD wrapped up a tour of West High to a group of alumni, you could tell the principal was hitting some familiar notes – touting the school’s ROTC program, giving props to former band geeks and reminding his visitors the school is smoke-free these days.

West hosted an after-hours open house Wednesday to celebrate the school’s 100th anniversary, a centennial event that almost seemed like an act of defiance for an underdog that has weathered threats of closure over the years.

