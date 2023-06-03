Linda Koch with her husband, Harold, who is from the class of ‘55, look at a photo of “yearbook advisors” Mr. Scannell, left, and Mr. Heath during the 100th Year Alumni Celebration for West High in Manchester on Thursday.
Irene Blichmann-Dupont, class of ‘56, looks at the West High slogans during the school’s 100th anniversary celebration Thursday in Manchester.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Mike Cote/Union Leader
Nyanayul “alldaynay” Maker, 27, who graduated from West in 2014, holds her Wall of Fame star at the school’s open house on Wednesday.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Leigh Boucher, from the Class of '71 works on her star for the Wall of Fame during the 100th Year Alumni Celebration for West High in Manchester on Thursday.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Guy Wilkins, from class of '72 and Deborah, class of '73 look at the 1943 yearbook to find her mom, Cecelia Jennie Van Walle, during the 100th Year Alumni Celebration for West High in Manchester.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Bob Baines, former West High principal and former Manchester mayor, talks with former students during the school’s 100th anniversary celebration Thursday in Manchester.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Jill Vitagliano-McKee, from the class of '83, points at the slide show during the 100th Year Alumni Celebration for West High in Manchester on Thursday.
AS RICK DICHARD wrapped up a tour of West High to a group of alumni, you could tell the principal was hitting some familiar notes – touting the school’s ROTC program, giving props to former band geeks and reminding his visitors the school is smoke-free these days.
West hosted an after-hours open house Wednesday to celebrate the school’s 100th anniversary, a centennial event that almost seemed like an act of defiance for an underdog that has weathered threats of closure over the years.