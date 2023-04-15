Union Leader Editor Mike Cote, who is a Manchester High School West graduate, returned to West for the school’s Career Day on Thursday. About 60 professionals from various disciplines spent the day teaching students about their fields of work at the event which made its return following the pandemic.
Dr. Andrew Wu, a general and trauma surgeon at Catholic Medical Center, shows his surgical equipment to students at West High School’s Career Day on Thursday. About 60 professionals from various disciplines spent the day teaching students about their fields of work at the event which made its return following the pandemic.
Security expert Bryan Marineau, who is a Manchester West High School graduate, returned to West for the school's Career Day on April 13, 2023. About 60 professionals from various disciplines spent the day teaching students about their fields of work at the event which made its return following the pandemic.
Executive Director Angie Lane of Red River Theatres talks about movies with students during Manchester West High School's Career Day on April 13, 2023. About 60 professionals from various disciplines spent the day teaching students about their fields of work at the event which made its return following the pandemic.
Seana McDuffie of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation gives a presentation during Manchester West High School's Career Day on April 13, 2023. About 60 professionals from various disciplines spent the day teaching students about their fields of work at the event which made its return following the pandemic.
Union Leader Editor Mike Cote, who is a Manchester High School West graduate, returned to West for the school’s Career Day on Thursday. About 60 professionals from various disciplines spent the day teaching students about their fields of work at the event which made its return following the pandemic.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Union Leader Editor Mike Cote, who is a Manchester High School West graduate, returned to West for the school’s Career Day on Thursday. About 60 professionals from various disciplines spent the day teaching students about their fields of work at the event which made its return following the pandemic.
TMB
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Dr. Andrew Wu, a general and trauma surgeon at Catholic Medical Center, shows his surgical equipment to students at West High School’s Career Day on Thursday. About 60 professionals from various disciplines spent the day teaching students about their fields of work at the event which made its return following the pandemic.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Security expert Bryan Marineau, who is a Manchester West High School graduate, returned to West for the school's Career Day on April 13, 2023. About 60 professionals from various disciplines spent the day teaching students about their fields of work at the event which made its return following the pandemic.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Executive Director Angie Lane of Red River Theatres talks about movies with students during Manchester West High School's Career Day on April 13, 2023. About 60 professionals from various disciplines spent the day teaching students about their fields of work at the event which made its return following the pandemic.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Seana McDuffie of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation gives a presentation during Manchester West High School's Career Day on April 13, 2023. About 60 professionals from various disciplines spent the day teaching students about their fields of work at the event which made its return following the pandemic.
LAST WEEK, I accomplished something I doubt I ever did over my four years at West High School: show up 15 minutes early.
About 60 professionals from various industries took a break from their jobs Thursday to share their expertise with students, the first time the school has held a Career Day event since 2019.
They talked about the great careers available in HVAC, medicine, marketing, cybersecurity, the military, nonprofits and other fields.
I spent the day in Room 314A with English teacher Linda Chick and talked about newspapers. Some students were sleepy-eyed for the early classes, but throughout the day, there were always a few who asked good, open-ended questions.
“How long does it take to write a story?”
“What’s your typical work day like?”
“What’s the hardest story you ever wrote?”
Then there were the jokesters.
“How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?”
I recruited Siri to answer that question and played her answer to the class after a long, awkward bit of fumbling with my iPhone.
While it was a long way to the punchline, it was a nice moment of levity to prepare me for the next wise guy question: “Why are you working for something that’s going away? No one reads newspapers anymore.”
Ouch, kid.
Lucky for me, enough of them still do.
West High, which plans to celebrate its centennial in June, looks a bit like the Union Leader these days. It has more space than it needs for its 700 students and is now home for a Head Start program for preschoolers as well as the school district’s headquarters. (Here at the Union Leader, which celebrated its centennial 60 years ago, other tenants in the building include a charter school, a behavioral therapy center, a nonprofit and an HVAC company.)
West is a much quieter place than the years I attended, when the student population was about 2,000. The demographics of the students have changed, and teachers like Chick have adapted their teaching methods to best reach them.
But teenagers are still teenagers. Most don’t have much to say to adults.
With a bit of prodding, Chick’s students revealed a little about themselves. A couple of boys said they were interested in HVAC. One wants to be a master chef. One girl said she likes to work on cars; another wants to be a writer. One boy was even interested in becoming a journalist.
I told students that newspapers remain a viable albeit leaner business, and I emphasized the skills of the profession that are useful for other professions: gathering and organizing facts, interviewing people, telling stories.
And how staying curious pays dividends. Even before my first class, I met someone whose career sounded cooler than mine, at least for a career day presentation.
Fellow West High alum Brian Martineau runs BAM Public Safety, a Manchester-based security company that works with celebrities nationwide and local clients like the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
I met Martineau in the library, where the school was hosting media day participants for pre-class coffee and later for lunch. I waved his business card to students in my class like the trophy it was.
During one of our free periods, I also spent some time getting to know my host teacher and interviewed her for an upcoming column.
More than a decade ago – at an age when most people are ready to retire – the former corporate executive became a first-year teacher at West High.
Even now, Linda Chick doesn’t flinch when people ask her about when she plans to retire.
“What would I do, knit?”
Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not represent the views and opinions of the sponsor, its members and affiliates.