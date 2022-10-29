Joe Carelli

Joe Carelli, president of Citizens Bank for New Hampshire and Vermont, has a positive outlook for business despite concerns about inflation.

 Union Leader file
NH Business

JOE CARELLI considers himself a “glass half-full” type of a guy. The Citizens Bank New Hampshire president’s outlook on the economy is infused with a dose of optimism, a refreshing change from grim talk about a looming recession.

“New Hampshire is unique. When the rest of the country is affected, sometimes we don’t get affected as deeply, and we come out quicker,” Carelli said Thursday. “And I’m hoping this stays true for the Northern New England market, and more importantly, the rest of our country.”

