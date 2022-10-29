JOE CARELLI considers himself a “glass half-full” type of a guy. The Citizens Bank New Hampshire president’s outlook on the economy is infused with a dose of optimism, a refreshing change from grim talk about a looming recession.
“New Hampshire is unique. When the rest of the country is affected, sometimes we don’t get affected as deeply, and we come out quicker,” Carelli said Thursday. “And I’m hoping this stays true for the Northern New England market, and more importantly, the rest of our country.”
He has fresh numbers on his side.
The U.S. economy posted its first period of positive growth for 2022 in the third quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Thursday. Gross Domestic Product growth increased 2.6%, a bit higher than forecasters had expected.
“A large component of that increase is the trade imbalance. We sold more overseas than we imported,” Carelli said. “That really demonstrates strong demand for U.S. goods and services.”
Business growth in New Hampshire is also ticking up. The Citizens Business Conditions Index for New Hampshire increased 1.7 percent in the third quarter, to 55.2, a 5% rise over the same period last year.
The national Citizens Bank Conditions Index rose nearly 6%, to 56.1, regaining momentum after a drop in the second quarter. While inflation remains a top concern, the employment market has been steady.
“Why are some companies feeling good in spite of inflation, high energy prices and high commodity costs? Their inventory positions are starting to moderate. Their supply chain disruptions are easing,” Carelli said.
Businesses are beginning to catch up with customer demand.
“Companies that have been working really, really hard to rebuild their inventories so that they can meet their customers’ needs are in a much better position today,” Carelli said.
But higher prices are taking their toll.
“The companies I talk to, inflation is their number one concern. And while the Fed has been increasing interest rates, it’s really too early in the cycle to really see any tangible results,” he said.
The Citizens Business Conditions Index is made of several components, including trends in job employment in manufacturing and nonmanufacturing.
“Both of those over the last quarter were expanding. Service sector numbers, which is a very broad sector, was also picking up,” Carelli said. “And then we look at proprietary business data, led by utilities and basic materials. All of those improved, all boosted by commodities and energy prices.”
A component that did not show growth was new business formation, which remained flat.
“I’m hearing mixed reviews from customers,” said Carelli, who has been working in the New Hampshire market for 30 years. “Our credit portfolios are still very, very strong. I feel good. From a guy that’s looking over a portfolio of companies in six New England states and upstate New York, I’m seeing that the portfolio is holding up well.”
And that’s a good thing should a recession take hold.
“Our clients are very well positioned with strong balance sheets and really good liquidity,” Carelli said. “Regardless of what the future looks like, if a company is well-positioned, they have a much better ability to absorb any potential downdraft.”
While consumers have been hit hard with inflation and rising gasoline and energy prices, they thus far have remained resilient.
“Consumer sentiment has been able to be buoyed by increases in wages. It will be interesting to see how it plays out as we go into the winter months with increased energy costs.”
While he remains optimistic, Carelli tempered his outlook. Economic forecasting can never account for the great unknown, such as the effectiveness of the Federal Reserve’s interest hikes.
We would add the war in the Ukraine, which has caused much of the havoc in global markets.
“There are a lot of triggers that could very quickly change what the future looks like,” Carelli said.
Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.
