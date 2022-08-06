By Mike Cote
The sales mix has changed quite a bit since Trevor Arp started his career with Comcast in 1995. The cable company’s product menu has expanded to include broadband, home security and mobile phones.
“When I started, I didn’t even have a computer. We didn’t have internet access in the building,” said Arp, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Comcast’s Northeast Division. “But I stepped into the industry right on the front end of the technology revolutions.”
Arp, who works out of Comcast’s Manchester office on East Industrial Drive, lives in Greenland with his wife and three children. The Rhode Island native serves on the boards of the Seacoast Science Center and Easter Seals New Hampshire.
“I went to the University of New Hampshire and just absolutely fell in love with the state and never left,” Arp said during a recent interview.
Arp joined the company as a marketing intern during his senior year at the Whittemore School of Business and Economics (renamed Peter T. Paul in 2013). Now he oversees business in 14 states, from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia.
“My entire professional career has been with this company, which is pretty rare these days,” he said. “To me it’s a nice representation of the kind of company Comcast is. To grow from an intern to my current role shows you what’s possible.”
Arp most recently served as the senior vice president of the Greater Boston region. Before assuming that role in 2020, he served as vice president and general manager of Xfinity Mobile out of Comcast’s headquarters in Philadelphia.
Xfinity Mobile, which launched in 2017, is a wireless phone service that rides on Verizon’s network. Its growth represents a bright spot at a time when Comcast’s broadband business has stalled.
In quarterly results released July 28, Comcast said revenues for Xfinity Mobile grew nearly 30 percent to $722 million. The service added 317,000 new customers, Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts noted during an earnings call. Xfinity Mobile service is available only to customers who already use Comcast’s internet service. The company offers a similar program for its business internet customers.
“The wireless industry was ripe for disruption,” Arp said. “What we built was a product that was specifically designed to solve multiple customer pain points. Basically every aspect of the product and the experience was designed through the lens of the customer. We have no contracts, no line fees, unlimited talk and text. And 5G is included in all our plans at no extra cost.”
Since Xfinity Mobile is essentially piggybacking on another company’s network, those selling points matter as much as the technology.
“You can mix and match between these plans. You can share data across users. As your usage changes over the course of the month, you can switch your plans at any time during the month,” Arp said.
Staying connected
Comcast is now also competing with mobile phone carriers for high-speed broadband services, with both Verizon and T-Mobile offering 5G home internet.
With more than 32.2 million broadband subscribers, Comcast is the industry leader, commanding about 40% of the market. But in its last quarter the company reported for the first time that it did not add any new broadband customers. High-speed internet has become Comcast’s most lucrative product as it continues to lose traditional cable customers to streaming services.
“We’ve been operating in a competitive environment for years. Competition just makes you a better operator,” Arp said.
Comcast has invested more than $20 billion in its network since 2017 and continues to expand it, he said.
“We actually double the network capacity every 2½ years. And that strategy is absolutely paying dividends as we continue to stay ahead of our customers’ demands for bandwidth,” Arp said.
“We raised internet speeds this year again for our customers, and we’re actively trialing out and testing a 10G DOCSIS 4.0 technology, which would allow us to deploy multi-gigabit upload and download over the connections already in our homes and businesses.”
Comcast continues to expand connectivity options for lower income customers through its Internet Essentials, a needs-based program that recently marked its 10th anniversary.
“Over those 10 years, we’ve connected more than 10 million people to the internet at home, most of them for the first time,” Arp said. “And the price hasn’t changed. It’s still $9.95 a month.”
Through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, eligible households can receive a monthly credit of up to $30 a month toward internet and mobile service.
“Like we have from day one, we make that benefit available for all tiers of our internet service as well as our Internet Essentials service for any customer that qualifies,” Arp said. “Earlier this year we made it available for Xfinity Mobile.”
Comcast continues to grow its network in New Hampshire. This year, it began expanding into the Lakes Region, where it will compete with Atlantic Broadband.
“We’re working hard, literally going street by street with our network expansion in Laconia and Gilford, making great progress,” Arp said. “We’re more than well halfway complete, well on our way to substantially completing the network construction by the end of the year.
“We’ve also signed local cable franchises with Belmont and Tilton and are currently working in partnership with the town of Lyndeborough (in Hillsborough County) to connect 50 homes in that community that were previously unserved.”