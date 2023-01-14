Joe Carelli
Citizens Bank President Joseph Carelli chats with Girls Inc. CEO Sharron McCarthy at a Champion in Action event in 2022. Businesses are upbeat about the year ahead, according to

Citizens’ 2023 M&A Outlook

.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE
NH Business

LAST WEEK, Bloomberg reported that Goldman Sachs plans to shed nearly 3,000 employees as volatile global financial markets crimp corporate deal-making.

While it might be a tough time for Wall Street investment bankers, middle-market companies and private equity firms are generally upbeat about their prospects, according to Citizens’ 2023 M&A Outlook.

