Financial customer associates Kayla McLean, right, and Madison Collins work at Fidelity Investments in Merrimack in September. The company is requiring employees to spend one week a month on campus.

FIDELITY PLANS to hire 4,000 workers during the first half of this year, including more than 300 in New Hampshire.

Those new recruits can expect to spend at least one week in the office as the Boston-based financial services company aims to strike a balance between remote and in-person work.

