FIDELITY PLANS to hire 4,000 workers during the first half of this year, including more than 300 in New Hampshire.
Those new recruits can expect to spend at least one week in the office as the Boston-based financial services company aims to strike a balance between remote and in-person work.
During a visit last fall to the company’s Merrimack campus, only the cafeteria was well populated. Most of the company’s expansive work areas looked like what you might expect to see on a weekend, with only a few employees behind their computer stations.
That’s starting to change.
“We’ve taken an approach that we call dynamic working, which is really focused on trying to blend the best of both in the office as well as well as at home,” said Kirsten Kuykendoll, head of talent acquisition at Fidelity.
“It’s grounded in flexibility which allows associates to be able to spend great time onsite, finding new ways to thrive and solve problems but also affording them the flexibility if they have to leave early for a doctor’s appointment or to pick up children,” she said.
In recent months, Amazon and Disney have ordered employees back to the office three and four days a week, respectively.
Many of the workers Fidelity hired during the pandemic have been working remotely. The company introduced a year-long onboarding program online to help new workers get familiar with company culture.
“Coming back into the office has also been another great way,” Kuykendoll said via Zoom last week from Westlake, Texas, home to 9,000 workers and Fidelity’s largest campus.
“We’ve had these weeks where we spend together on campus, mostly with our team or our business unit,” she said. “Nothing beats being in person, being able to have some really good time connecting, meeting people you haven’t been able to meet in person since the pandemic but also working through tough problems or talking about their careers.”
As of Dec. 31, Fidelity counted 40.9 million individual investors, $10.3 trillion in assets under administration and $3.9 trillion in total discretionary assets, such as mutual funds and managed accounts. The privately held company, founded in 1946, employs more than 61,000 people in the United States and nine other countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
At 6,700 workers, Merrimack is the third-largest of Fidelity’s 11 regional sites, just behind Durham, North Carolina. The company increased the New Hampshire workforce by 4 percent last year.
Of the 311 new positions here, 31% are client-facing roles, and 28% are technology jobs, the company said.
Fidelity continues to invest heavily in increasing its corps of customer service workers — the people who field calls from customers who have questions about their accounts. Those calls tend to become more frequent during periods of market volatility.
“What we’ve learned over the last few years through the pandemic is that in good times and not as good times our customers really want to be able to have a conversation with our employees that express empathy and intuition in supporting them in their financial needs,” said Kuykendoll, who joined the company 17 years ago.
Some of those customers are able to find what they need without talking to someone. The Merrimack campus is home to the mobile technology hub that developed Fidelity’s smartphone app.
“From a technology perspective, we’ve been incredibly focused on enhancing our digital experience for customers,” Kuykendoll said. “We have lots of opportunities to make sure that we are continuing to make that process more and more seamless.”
That includes keeping it human. At a time when the rise of artificial intelligence is fueling spooky headlines, Fidelity isn’t looking to replace its customer service workers with chatbots.
“There are just some things that AI can’t do — like having those conversations with our customers,” Kuykendoll said.