IT WASN’T so long ago that developers on the hunt for property in downtown Manchester envisioned transforming a neglected site into commercial or office space.
Now all they see are apartments.
Since he moved his hair styling school to Bedford nearly two decades ago, Michael Kapos has used his 533 Elm St. building for storage.
Piles of shampoo sinks and styling chairs remain scattered on the floor inside the former home of Michael’s School of Hair Design, which Kapos left in 2004 for a location with better parking.
A couple of weeks ago, Kapos put the property on the market for $3.15 million, marketing it with conceptual plans for up to 92 apartments on four levels over ground level retail.
A few years ago, Kapos considered developing the property himself and enlisted a contractor and an architectural firm. But the pandemic – which also eventually prompted him to close his Bedford business in December – changed his mind.
“I’m retired. What do I want the building for?” Kapos said last week.
He’d rather spend more time at the beach.
“I don’t have time. It would take two years to build, and now it’s more expensive than in 2019.”
The property near SNHU Arena is in a city opportunity zone and may qualify for tax credits, according to the listing, which is being handled by Colliers.
Broker Dan Scanlon says he’s already started talking with developers of multifamily projects.
“There’s a lot going on downtown right now with apartments,” Scanlon said. “It’s something like 2,000 units that are either about to come or are under construction.”
He acknowledged that whoever buys the property will face some of the same challenges that prompted Kapos to put it up for sale rather than develop it himself.
“I think this uncertainty exists within the multifamily world as well in terms of costs of construction, the rents that need to be obtained because of the cost of construction,” Scanlon said.
But demand for more apartments shows no signs of subsiding.
“We still have an incredibly low vacancy rate. And the numbers seem to suggest we should still be building many more units,” he said.
While the conceptual plans Kapos commissioned four years ago call for up to 92 units, that’s likely on the upper end of what might work best for the site, mainly because of parking.
“If you do that, there would be very limited parking on site,” Scanlon said. “The city does not require any parking these days for a multifamily project in that area. But I think from a marketing perspective, it’s still important to have as much parking as you can.”
Scanlon noted that the property is near the Center of New Hampshire garage, where space is available, and that there’s on-street parking nearby on Auburn and Willow streets.
“So between the parking that can be provided on the site and on nearby surface streets or in the garage I think it’ll work,” he said.
Jodie Nazaka, the city’s economic development director, welcomed the prospect of another apartment complex.
“We would love to see more housing added to the downtown, especially on the South Elm corridor,” Nazaka said. “But just the property in itself, no matter what it’s developed for, it’s a prime location within the arena district, the Gaslight district.
“There is a lot of positive redevelopment happening in that area,” she said, mentioning the apartment complex under construction at 21 West Auburn St. north of Market Basket and the recently completed development at 409 Elm St. built by Red Oak Apartments just east of the grocery store.
Kapos said he tried to rent his property shortly after he moved out of the 12,000-square-foot building, but could not find a tenant willing to lease it all. A Ben & Jerry’s franchise only wanted 1,000 square feet, and Kapos was not interested in carving up the building.
About 12 years ago, he bought an adjacent parking lot for $500,000 and has been deriving income from it.
“I didn’t lose any money. I still make a few bucks,” he said.
Kapos moved to New Hampshire from his native Greece when he was 19. He operated his hair school first on Hanover Street and then in the former Zayre plaza – which was torn down to make way for SNHU Arena – before relocating it to 533 Elm St., and finally to the Bedford Mall.
He plans to return to Greece in August for a month, the first time he’s visited in 12 years.
“I’ve worked a lot of years. Now I’m bored,” he said. “On the good days, I go to the beach.”