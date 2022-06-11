MIKE APFELBERG didn’t plan to be among the people rappelling down the side of the Brady Sullivan Plaza when he organized the first Over the Edge event five years ago.
The CEO of the United Way of Greater Nashua was busy with logistics. He was proud his college-age daughter was going to be among the brave souls descending the 20-story office tower to raise money for local charities.
The day before the event, one of the participants dropped out, leaving a hole in the schedule. Apfelberg decided to take the slot himself so he could help ease his daughter’s anxiety.
They descended side by side.
“She’s afraid of heights, and I’m afraid of heights. But most people are afraid of heights,” Apfelberg says. “That’s not a unique thing.”
That makes me feel a little bit better. The first time Apfelberg invited me to join Over the Edge a few years ago, I didn’t even consider it. I initially declined this year as well, offering instead to help promote the event.
But I couldn’t stop thinking about it. I mentioned the invitation to Union Leader reporter Paul Feely, who without hesitation said he would love to do it. So I connected him with Apfelberg.
Feely will be joining the leadoff team on June 28 that includes returning Edgers former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte and Randy Pierce, president and CEO of Future in Sight, a nonprofit that provides services and training for the blind.
Pierce, who began losing his sight more than 30 years ago and is now completely blind, will be rappelling down the side of the tower for the fourth time. After spending time talking with him, I changed my mind and joined the team.
At around 9 a.m. June 28, I’ll be rappelling down side of the Brady Sullivan Plaza, the 259-foot building known as Hampshire Plaza when it opened in 1972.
There, I said it. Now I have to do it.
“The most dangerous thing most of us do every day is get into a car. And we manipulate that by getting in a car with a good driver,” Pierce says.
“The risk that we don’t do is the other side. If I don’t do this, what might happen? We miss an opportunity for growth and development and understanding of ourselves in ways that very few things can give us.”
Most of the participants for Over the Edge will be raising money for specific nonprofits. The 73 participants from more than a dozen teams organized thus far have raised more than $44,000 – a third of the way toward the $125,000 goal. Each participant has to raise $1,000 to qualify for the event. If they raise $1,500, they get to go down with a GoPro camera attached to their helmet to record the trek.
“I’ve never done it to raise money for an organization,” Pierce says. “I’ve done it to encourage people to raise money for all organizations.”
Pierce took his time the first year, descending in about 12 minutes, “feeling my way, discovering that the ledges of every windowsill I could trip over. Plus, the wind was howling.”
Last year, Pierce clocked in under four minutes, racing against Apfelberg, who was dressed as Captain America.
Cynthia Whitaker, president and chief executive officer of Greater Nashua Mental Health, first participated as part of a team for the Youth Council, a Nashua nonprofit that also provides mental health services.
“They announced it at a meeting we were in together, and I said, ‘I’ll do that!” says Whitaker, a fan of roller coasters who says she has no fear of heights.
The first time, Whitaker focused on making it down the building. Now, as a member of a team supporting Greater Nashua Mental Health, she tries to enjoy the ride.
“It’s really been for me how I might enjoy this experience, and taking the time to notice all of the beauty of Manchester and really soak in what the event means, the collaboration and the support for all of the nonprofits,” Whitaker says.
She also serves as the event’s emcee except for when it’s her turn to make the descent.
“One other thing you must do when you are on top of the building is make sure you notice Rock Rimmon,” she says. “It’s one of my favorite things to point out to people while we’re up there.”
Wendy Hunt, president and CEO of the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, had the chance to rappel a few years ago. Volunteers who help contractor Over the Edge Global run the event are rewarded with a chance to rappel the day before the fundraising teams.
Hunt had reservations when she joined other volunteers and crew members on the roof, which includes a training area.
“There’s a huge tower up there and all the gear. There were like 20-plus people up there, and I thought, if I watch that amount of people go over I’m never going to do it.”
So she asked to go first.
“It’s pretty unsettling when you’re hanging over the edge in a harness. Then I just kind of slid my feet down. I was almost afraid to take a step. You have to release yourself down.”
Then the fun begins.
“You drop maybe 10 stories and all of the sudden, there’s all the reflective glass, and you can look behind you and go, boy, you’re really high up,” Hunt says. “But it was fun. I would totally do it again.”
Over the Edge takes place Tuesday, June 28, at Brady Sullivan Plaza, 1000 Elm St.
To donate, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/edge2022/MikeCote or text edge202288 to 71777.