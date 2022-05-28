SHARRON MCCARTHY had to wait more than two years into her tenure as the CEO of Girls Inc. before the nonprofit’s biggest annual fundraiser was once again held in person.
Last month, the Fuel Her Fire auction drew 185 people to the Rex Theatre in Manchester and raised more than $200,000.
“I am an event person and have been putting on events for my entire career so I was having event withdrawal,” she said last week. “So to be able to pull it off successfully was a great feeling.”
McCarthy joined Girls Inc. after a 20-year media career, most recently as publisher and president of McLean Communications. The pandemic hit just a few months after she took over leadership of the nonprofit, which serves about 1,800 girls a year at its centers in Manchester and Nashua and through programs in more than 40 schools.
The auction continued to be a success over the past couple of years as a virtual event. McCarthy knew it was time to mingle again, though she wasn’t sure what to expect.
“We worried about people not being ready to go out yet so we booked a nice intimate space at the Rex, and we ended up selling out,” McCarthy said last week. “It was clear people were ready to come out and socialize and be part of the Girls Inc. auction again.”
While past live events have attracted more than 300 people, the group made its fundraising goal, she said.
“There were more younger people this year, which is really encouraging. Our longtime donors also showed up,” she said. “It was this really nice mix of people.”
The smaller, jazz-themed event, which clocked in at about two hours, was a more casual affair than past auctions.
“I think the long drawn-out dinners have run their course. I feel like the pandemic kind of reset some things with events. We wanted to be sensitive to that,” she said.
One of McCarthy’s most recent concerns was the continuation of a mentorship program Girls Inc. organizes for middle school girls that has professional women visiting the centers to meet with small groups of two or three girls.
This year, 18 mentors visited the centers in Nashua or Manchester one night a week for eight weeks.
“There were a couple of incidents where some people chose not to come back. But we ended up filling all the spots, and it was very successful,” she said.
Staffing shortages both at Girls Inc. and local schools have made it difficult for the nonprofit to serve as many girls as it was reaching before the pandemic.
“The only thing we’re not back at full swing is getting into as many schools as we would like. Because schools are so short staffed it was difficult to get as many programs as we’d like to. We’re going to have to hit it hard for September,” she said.
Girls Inc. has also been constricted a bit at its centers.
“Finding really good quality employees, that remains a significant challenge. That has not allowed us to have as many girls in our centers as we would like,” McCarthy said.
“But we’re seeing that change with summer camp. We’re having really good luck getting summer counselors. We’re hoping that’s a sign of a bit of a turnaround.”
McCarthy is hopeful that turnaround includes the market for year-round positions, especially for nonprofits like hers that serve children.
“We just made three full-time hires with people that in any job climate I would have hired in a second,” she said. “I’m really jazzed about that.”