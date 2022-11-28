Liberty House

Guests stand for the National Anthem during the Progressive Insurance 10th annual Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway at Liberty House in Manchester on Nov. 10. Catholic Charities New Hampshire hopes to raise $5,000 through Giving Tuesday this year for a food pantry at Liberty House, which offers shelter and services for veterans.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
NH Business

CATHOLIC CHARITIES New Hampshire hopes to raise $30,000 to deliver groceries to seniors.

Granite United Way seeks $10,000 so it can double the dollars, thanks to Eversource.

Mike Cote is senior editor for news and business. Contact him at mcote@unionleader.com or (603) 206-7724.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not represent the views and opinions of the sponsor, its members and affiliates.