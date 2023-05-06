Kerri Dutton, owner and program director of LNA Health Careers in Manchester, gives a tour of her business at a kickoff event for Small Business Week on Monday. Dutton has been participating in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Manchester Community College.
Carol Recchion, who became executive director of the New Hampshire program in March, aims to expand its reach. The deadline to apply for the fall cohort is May 25.
“Sometimes when people hear a program is free to them and grant-funded, the modern day person in all of us kind of goes ‘What’s the catch?’ But there is none,” Recchion said last week.
MCC was selected in 2019 by the Goldman Sachs Foundation to administer the program here, which is held twice a year. Participants meet in person for the first and last week. The weeks in between are a hybrid model, and include instruction and one-on-one counseling from advisers.
“We even put them up in hotels here in the Millyard if they would like to stay overnight and be close by or if they are traveling from more remote parts of the state,” Recchion said. “And we provide breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s a really wonderful opportunity.”
Participants need to be in business for at least two years, have the equivalent of at least two full-time employees (including the owner), and have grossed at least $75,000 in the prior year.
“The reason for those criteria is very much oriented to business in that we’re looking for people who are positioned for that next stage of growth,” said Recchion, a former small business owner.
Since it was founded more than a decade ago, more than 13,600 business owners have graduated from the program nationally, representing a network of 245,000 employees and $17 billion in total revenue, according to Goldman Sachs.
The program also aims to complement programs offered by the Small Business Administration and Small Business Development Centers.
Kerri Dutton, named New Hampshire Woman-owned Business of the Year by the SBA this year, is one of the participants in the spring 10,000 Small Businesses cohort, Recchion noted. The SBA celebrated Dutton last week at her business, LNA Health Careers in Manchester.
The school provides training for licensed nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, phlebotomy technicians and related fields.
And it’s growing.
”The increase in students has been astonishing, and we already feel like we need more room,” Dutton said Monday during the event covered by Union Leader reporter Jonathan Phelps.
After they graduate, alumni have the opportunity to stay connected with the program and receive additional assistance — as well as provide some expertise to other fledgling businesses.
“Growth is scary. It’s kind of that unknown. That’s one of the things I really like about having been a part of this cohort and getting to speak to our alumni,” Recchion said. “It helps take away some of that anxiety.”