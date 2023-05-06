Kerri Dutton

Kerri Dutton, owner and program director of LNA Health Careers in Manchester, gives a tour of her business at a kickoff event for Small Business Week on Monday. Dutton has been participating in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Manchester Community College.

NH Business

IF THEY’RE lucky, entrepreneurs will reach a moment when they can no longer operate their business on their own.

To be eligible for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, business owners need to meet a few specific criteria, but the most important one is unspoken: Have a desire to grow.

